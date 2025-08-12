Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 12

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tinubu Rescinds, Replaces Dankaka With Omidiran As New Chair For FCC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rescinded his earlier decision to reappoint Dr. Muheeba Dankaka as the Chairperson of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and replaced her with Hon. Ayo Omidiran, a former member of the House of Representatives.

According to a release by his spokesman

Emmanson: Explain Double Standards In Administration Of Justice System, Obi Tells Kayemo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has challenged the Minister of Aviation and other relevant authorities to explain to Nigerians the quick prosecution of Ms. Comfort Emmanson, for her unruly behaviour, for attempting to disrupt air travel, while someone who committed a worse offence is not facing prosecution.

Obi condemned the dishonourable attitude

Tinubu Appoints Abiola CLTC’s DG, Ja’oji Aide On Citizenship, Leadership

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ms. Rinsola Abiola as Director-General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC).

Abiola, an expert in strategic communication

Shettima Leads Presidential Delegation To Ogbeh’s Family

On Monday, Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, led President Bola Tinubu’s delegation on a condolence visit to the family of the late former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

This was contained in a press statement

World Bank Approves $300m To Support IDPs In Northern Nigeria

The World Bank, on Monday, announced that it has approved $300 million to fund its Solutions for the Internally Displaced and Host Communities Project (SOLID) initiative, which is aimed at enhancing access to essential services and economic opportunities for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and host communities in selected Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Northern Nigeria.

In a statement, the Bank said that the SOLID

BREAKING: Tambuwal In EFCC Custody Over Alleged N189bn Fraud

The immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC (EFCC), at its Abuja corporate headquarters.

New Telegraph gathered that Tambuwal is being

Assault: Airline Operators Bar Emmanson For Life From Local, Int’l Travel

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has placed Ms. Comfort Emmanson on its ‘No Fly’ list indefinitely, for unruly behaviour.

AON in a statement issued on Monday, August 11, said

Tinubu Vows To Promote, Attract Investment In Pharmaceutical Sector

President Bola Tinubu has pledged continued collaboration with credible partners, development agencies, and donor organisations to promote the pharmaceutical sector, attract investment in health-related industries, and expand local manufacturing capacity.

This came as he congratulated the National Agency

IGP Deploys Two Additional Armoured Vehicles To Kebbi

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has deployed two additional Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to strengthen the fight against banditry in Kebbi State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bello

ADC To EFCC: Selective Investigations Signs Of Dictatorship

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of carrying out selective investigations in the guise of fighting corruption, saying it is a sign of dictatorship.

ADC, in a statement issued by the interim National

Tinubu Congratulates NAFDAC For Retaining WHO Level 3 Status

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for retaining the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Maturity Level 3 (ML3) status for the regulation of medicines and vaccines (non-producing).

In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser

Farotimi Backs Obi’s One-Term Presidency Proposal

Nigerian human rights lawyer and political activist, Dele Farotimi, has backed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi’s single-term proposal for the presidency, citing past leaders who spent longer periods and produced little results.

Farotimi, an outspoken advocate who spoke

Ekiti 2026: APC Group Rejects Afuye’s Nomination As Oyebanji’s Running Mate

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, under the aegis of the Concerned APC Patriots (CAP), have raised their voices against the nomination of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, as the running mate of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the forthcoming 2026 governorship election.

The group, in a statement made available to newsmen

Alia Rallies Stakeholders For Stronger Multi-Sectoral Coordination

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has reaffirmed his administration’s firm commitment to strengthening multi-sectoral coordination as a core strategy to improve service delivery, optimise resources, and ensure that all interventions meet the real needs of the people.

The commitment was showcased during a high-level

Ushie’s NYSC Saga: Height Of Tinubu, APC’s Intolerance To Criticism – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has condemned the decision of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to withhold the discharge certificate of Ushie, Rita Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, for criticising President Bola Tinubu.

The party, in a statement issued by its Senior Special Assistant