Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 11

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, August 11, 2025

Kebbi: Establishment Of Air Force Base, Pivotal To Tackling Security Challenges – Gov. Idris

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasiru Idris, on Sunday appealed to the Nigerian Air Force to establish a base in the state to effectively tackle security challenges bedeviling the area.

Obasanjo Library Threatens Legal Action Against EFCC Night Invasion

On Sunday, the management of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) condemned the invasion of its premises around 2 am by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Oyebanji Dissolves Cabinet, Retains Key Officials

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has officially dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect, signaling a major reshuffle in the state’s governance structure.

Fayemi Reaffirms Loyalty To APC Amid ADC Link

As the battle for the 2027 general elections heats up, the former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said he remains a committed member and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State.

Nigeria Lost Great Patriot, Deputy Speaker Kalu Mourns Ogbeh

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has described the late former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, as a great patriot whose death is a monumental loss to Nigeria.

Ex-SGF, Mustapha Denies Link To Opposition Alliance

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has distanced himself from reports linking him to an opposition alliance and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Tinubu Celebrates Ex-Lagos Commissioner On 70th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has joined other political gladiators to felicitate Adeniyi Oyemade, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce and two-term lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, as he marked his 70th birthday.

SERAP, NGE Sue Gov Bago Over Radio Station Threat

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) have filed a lawsuit against the Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over intimidation of Badeggi FM Radio, Minna, and the threat to shut down the station.

Zulum Approves Establishment Of Equipment Maintenance Unit

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved the establishment of a dedicated Equipment Maintenance Unit to ensure the optimal use and upkeep of heavy machinery owned by the state.

Olubolade Served Bayelsa With Dedication, Sincerity Of Purpose – Diri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has hailed the late Navy Captain Omoniyi Olubolade (rtd) for his dedication and sincerity of purpose in serving Bayelsa, noting that he will be missed not only by his family and the people of Ekiti, but also by the people of Bayelsa State.

Plateau Assembly Celebrates Speaker, Daniel Gapyil At 47

Members of the 10th Plateau State House of Assembly have celebrated their Speaker, Na’anlong Daniel Gapyil, on his 47th birthday, describing him as a visionary and focused leader who has demonstrated exceptional capacity within a short time in office.

Ogbeh Served Nigeria Diligently – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has described as shocking the demise of a former chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Chief Audu Ogbeh, who passed away on Saturday, aged 78.

Eno Doles Out N492m Empowerment, Delivers 116 Projects

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on Saturday extended his grassroots empowerment drive to the Uyo Federal Constituency edition of the ARISE Town Hall Meeting and Empowerment Series.

Osun 2026: God Is With Us, Says Aregbesola

Former Governor of Osun State and immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has expressed confidence that God is with him and his party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election.

