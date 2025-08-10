Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 10

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, August 10, 2025.

Mbah Flags Off 5,000-Shop In Nsukka Int’l Market

The historical city of Nsukka was agog on Saturday as Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, flagged off the construction of the 5,000 shop-capacity Nsukka International Market, vowing that his administration would always take into account persons affected by development projects in the state.

Mbah, who dismissed the allegation of targeting…

Ogbeh, A Patriot, Principled Politician – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described the sudden death of former Agriculture Minister, Chief Innocent Audu Ogbeh, as a rude shock and loss of a patriot and principled politician.

Atiku, in a statement by his media office, said the late …

Jonathan Mourns Ex -Minister, Ogbeh

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed sadness over the death of a former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Audu Ogbeh.

The former President described him as a …

Ogbeh, An Unfillable Void – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has described the death of former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Audu Ogbeh, as an “Unfillable void” in the chronicles of the nation’s political terrain.

The Labour Party, in a condolence message…

Okpebholo To Complete Edo Flyover By April 2026

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has announced that the State’s first flyover will be completed by April 2026, four months earlier than initially scheduled.

The Governor made this disclosure during the All Progressives Congress (APC)…

Oyebanji Extols Olubolade’s Virtues As Jonathan, Naval Chief, Others Pay Last Respect

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has described the late Ekiti-born Navy Captain, Caleb Olubolade (rtd), as a gallant officer whose life of patriotism and selfless service to the development and growth of the country cannot be forgotten.

‎Oyebanji spoke at the final funeral service…

Obasanjo Mourns Ex-Minister, Ogbeh

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, expressed sadness over the passing of former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and ex-National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Audu Ogbeh.

In a condolence message issued by his Special Assistant on Media…

Drug Baron Saga: Gov Yusuf Sacks Two Cabinet Members For Culpability

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has found two more members of his cabinet culpable in the ongoing case of the drug baron bail, Sulaiman Danwawu and approved their immediate dismissal.

Abubakar Umar Sharada, Senior Special Assistant…

Tinubu Mourns Ex-PDP Chairman, Ogbeh

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the government and people of Benue State on the passing of Chief Audu Ogbeh, the former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

President Tinubu also commiserated with the late statesman's family…

2027: I’ll End Corruption Within One Month If Elected – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has vowed to change the Nigerian constitution and end corruption within one month if elected President in 2027.

Amaechi, who made this vow while speaking at an X space tagged…

Emirates To Ban In-Flight Use Of Power Banks October

Emirates airline has announced a new policy prohibiting the use of all types of power banks onboard its flights, effective from October 1, 2025.

The updated rule, published on the airline's website, allows each…

FG Appoints Prof Adamu New Acting Vice-Chancellor Of UNIABUJA

The Federal Government has appointed Professor Mathew Adamu as the new Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, now known as Yakubu Gowon University.

A statement issued by the Acting Registrar and Secretary…

2027: Why PDP Needs Jonathan – Lamido

As the battle for the 2027 presidential elections draws closer, the former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has described ex-President Goodluck Jonathan as the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) strongest option.

This is as he urges the PDP to make concerted…

Obi Donates N25m To Education, Health Institutions In Bauchi

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has said his commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s education and healthcare sectors inspired his visit to Bauchi State on Friday, August 8, 2025, where he donated a total of ₦25 million to three institutions.

Obi described education and healthcare as "the two most critical pillars…

Promise Of One Term Before Election Self-defeating –ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF has described the one-term promise by the Labour Party (LP)’s Presidential Candidate in the last election, Peter Obi, as self-defeating and denying Nigerians the choice of exercising their democratic rights.

While describing the promise as anti-democratic, ACF National Publicity Secretary...