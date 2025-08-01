Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 1

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, August 1, 2025.

NEC: Tinubu Unveils Financial Support Initiative For Grassroots Entrepreneurs

To boost economic activities and create jobs at the grassroots level, President Bola Tinubu has unveiled a new initiative aimed at providing financial support for 8.8 million economically active individuals across Nigeria’s 8,809 wards.

The President presented the proposal on Thursday…Read more

Rep Member, Ex-COS, Others Dump PDP For APC In Ondo

The only member of the House of Representatives from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Hon. Festus Akingbaso, on Thursday led thousands of his supporters to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also joining the APC was Dr. Kola Ademujimi…Read more

Abiodun Commissions Renovated Olumo Rock Complex

In a renewed effort to boost tourism and celebrate cultural heritage, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commissioned the newly renovated Olumo Rock Tourist Complex in Abeokuta, announcing free public access to the site until the end of September.

Governor Abiodun, who made the declaration on Thursday…Read more

Gov Yusuf Unveils Economic Reforms, Approves N23b For Road Projects

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved a ₦23 billion road construction project at the Singer Market as part of a bold new vision to revamp the state’s economic landscape.

The initiative is designed to boost commercial…Read more

Tinubu Appoints Majekodunmi As New NCCC Director-General

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mrs. Omotenioye Majekodunmi as the new Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

She succeeds Dr. Nkiruka Madueke, the pioneer head…Read more

FG Approves N68.7b For Electricity In Universities, Others

As part of efforts to transform Nigeria’s power sector, the Federal Government has approved contracts worth ₦68.7 billion for two major power initiatives targeted at providing reliable electricity to universities, teaching hospitals, and rural businesses.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, announced…Read more

Cabinet Reshuffle: Gov Zulum Drops Two Commissioners

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has relieved two commissioners of their duties and announced their replacements as part of a cabinet reshuffle aimed at revitalizing governance and enhancing service delivery.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday…Read more

Kano PDP Rejects Tinubu’s Endorsement

The Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has firmly distanced itself from the recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid by some governors from the Southwest, declaring its unwavering loyalty to the PDP and its future presidential candidate.

Speaking after a party meeting in Kano on Thursday…Read more

2027: Challenging Gov Mutfwang’ll Be Difficult – Bagos

Former member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, has said that Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, is redefining governance and setting an unprecedented pace of development across all sectors of the state.

Bagos made the remark while speaking with New Telegraph in Jos…Read more

Tinubu Approves One-Year Tenure Extension For Customs CG

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved a one-year extension of the tenure of the Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

According to a statement issued by Tinubu’s Special Adviser…Read more

Benue: Alia Lauds Christian Aid Over Launch Of N500m Support For IDPs

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has commended Christian Aid Nigeria, an international development and humanitarian organization, for launching a ₦500 million intervention for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

Speaking at the launch on Monday, Governor Alia…Read more

A’Court Dismisses PDP, SDP, Others’ Appeals On Ondo Governorship Election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has dismissed the appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties challenging the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justices …Read more

Army, DSS Nab High-Profile Gunrunner In Taraba

A high-profile gunrunner has been arrested in Taraba State in a joint operation by troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Bulyami Shuaib …Read more

APC: INEC Experience Of Nat’l Chairman Strategic Asset – Lalong

Former Plateau State Governor, Senator Simon Lalong, has described the experience of the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, as a former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as a major asset to the ruling party.

Lalong, who led a delegation of Plateau APC stakeholders …Read more

Dangote Advocates Budget-Friendly Mass Housing For Nigerians

Dangote Cement Plc has called on stakeholders in Nigeria’s housing sector to embrace affordable mass housing schemes as a sustainable solution to the country’s housing deficit.

Speaking at the ongoing Africa International Housing Show (AIHS)…Read more