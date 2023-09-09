Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 9

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, September 9, 2023.

PDP Slams Akeredolu For Relocating Office To Ibadan

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has written a letter to the State House of Assembly intending to resume official duties after three months of medical leave in Germany.

In a statement signed by the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon.Olamide Oladiji…Read more

FULL TEXT: PEPT Judgment Affirming Tinubu As Duly Elected President

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Wednesday affirmed the election victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the five-member tribunal panel presided by Justice Haruna Tsammani…Read more

PEPC Judgement A Step To Reclaiming Nigeria – LP

The Labour Party (LP) on Friday said the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), was a step towards reclaiming the country.

LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, in a message to party members and Obidient family…Read more

Tribunal Judgement: PEPC Frustrating My Appeal, Atiku Cries Out

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has accused the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) of frustrating the planned appeal of its judgement at the Supreme Court.

The PEPC judgement, which was delivered on Wednesday…Read more

Kingmakers Ignore Court Order, Install Afolabi Olaoye As Soun Of Ogbomoso

In spite of Thursday’s order by an Ogbomoso High Court restraining Governor Seyi Makinde from presenting any instrument of office or certificate of office to Prince Afolabi Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso, the Prince was on Friday installed by the Kingmakers.

The governor had however last Saturday approved the choice of US-based Pastor Ghandi…Read more

Pro-Democracy Group Faults PEPT Judgement On Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu

The Coalition for Protection of Democracy (COPDEM), on Friday, faulted the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) on the petition filed by the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, against the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

The pro-democracy group in a statement signed by its Spokesman, Garba Danjuma…Read more

PEPT: Timi Frank Replies Shettima, Says Atiku Cannot Be Retired By Man

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Friday, reacted to the statement credited to the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima that the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar would be retired by the All Progressives Congress (APC) from politics to rearing goats and boilers.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that following the ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Court on petitions…Read more

Resign From Politics, You’re A Disappointment To PDP, Ortom’s Loyalist Tells Atiku

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Commissioner of Information and Culture in Samuel Ortom’s administration in Benue State, Hon. Michael Inalegwu has applauded the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) that ruled in favour of President Bola Tinubu as he advised former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to honourably bow out of politics, saying he is a disappointment to the PDP.

Besides, the former Commissioner opined that Atiku may be making a wild goose chase in his other move to challenge the verdict of the PEPT…Read more

PEPT: Wike Slams Obi, Says Tell Us If You Paid Bribe To Reclaim Mandate As Anambra Gov

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has slammed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for heading to the Supreme Court to appeal Wednesday’s ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Wike who spoke on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday evening, however…Read more

PEPT: Wike Congratulates Tinubu, Says ‘Nigerians Will Has Been Affirmed’

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom has described the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election as a testimonial that the will of Nigerians has been honoured.

Wike who spoke on Thursday on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme also lauded the judges of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC)…Read more

Details Of Akeredolu Meeting With Ondo Stakeholders Emerge

Details of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu‘s meeting with key stakeholders in Ondo State on Friday have emerged.

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that Akeredolu arrived back in Nigeria after spending nearly three months in Germany to take care of his health…Read more

Ministerial Appointment: Oyetola Arrives Osun With Fanfare

The residents of Osun on Friday trooped out in large numbers to receive the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola to the state.

Oyetola was received with fanfare by the people of the state and loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…Read more

Tribunal Judgement: Yahaya Bello Assures Of Three APC Seats In Kogi

Despite the Election Petitions Tribunal ruling on Wednesday annulling the February 25 Kogi Central senatorial election and naming Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the true victor, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has pledged that the All Progressives Congress will keep all three senatorial seats.

Senator Abubakar Ohere’s victory was declared invalid by the three-person judicial panel’s Chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako…Read more

Nigeria’s Oil Supply Increased By 60,000b/d To Hit 1.38mbpd In August – Report

Nigeria’s crude supply in August to the international oil market increased by 0.06mbpd (60,000 b/d) to hit 1.38mbpd, from 1.32mbpd in July, which is an increase of 0.06mbpd (60,000 b/d.), the latest Platts survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights revealed.

Analysis of the report showed that regardless of the increase, Nigeria was unable to meet its OPEC Quota of 1.742mbpd by 0.362mbpd…Read more

JUST-IN: Soun Of Ogbomoso Designate Arrives In Nigeria For Installation

Prince Afolabi Olaoye Ghandi, the newly appointed Soun of Ogbomoso, Oyo State has arrived in Nigeria for his installation.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Laoye, who was stationed in the USA…Read more