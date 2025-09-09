Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 9

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, September 9th, 2025.

Tinubu Sacks Media Aide On Digital, Creative Economy, Umunibo

President Bola Tinubu has sacked his media aide on Digital and Creative Economy, Fegho John Umunibo.

The disengagement was contained in a release by the…Read more

NUPENG Strike Continues As Dangote Rep Walks Out Of Meeting

After about five hours in a closed-door meeting on Monday night, the last-minute reconciliatory meeting convened by the Ministry of Labour and Employment to resolve the crisis between the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Aliko Dangote to avert an industrial action, has ended in a deadlock.

As of 11 pm, midnight at the Federal Ministry of...Read nore

CVR: We Recorded 288,614 Complete Registrants – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stated that a total of 288,614 persons have completed their physical registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

INEC started voter registration on August 18 with…Read more

Exam Malpractice: JAMB Panel Recommends Result Cancellation, Candidates Ban

The Special Committee on Examination Infractions for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has recommended that the results of about 6,319 candidates found guilty of technology-driven cheating be cancelled.

The panel constituted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board…Read more

2027: Your Rejection’ll Be Loud, APC Tells Opposition

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the rejection of the opposition parties in the 2027 general elections by Nigerians would be very loud.

The party stated this in a statement issued by…Read more

Gov Sule Reappoints Ayuba Wandai As NASIEC Chair

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has reappointed Barr. Ayuba Wandai Usman as Chairman, Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC).

This speaker, Nasarawa state house of Assembly, Danladi Jatau...Read more

Terrorist Attack Profound Loss To Borno, Nigeria – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described the recent terrorist attack that claimed many lives in the Darajamal community, Bama Local Government Area, as a profound loss to Borno state in particular and the country as a whole.

While expressing deep condolences to the government…Read more

Tinubu Working To Engender Responsible Borrowing To Address Public Debt – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has said that President Bola Tinubu is working assiduously to address Nigeria’s public debt through a non-oil revenue drive.

This is even as the Speaker noted that…Read more

Natasha Set To Return To Senate – Lawyer

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the Senate, is set to return to the National Assembly later this month.

Natasha’s lawyer, Victor Giwa, who confirmed…Read more

El-Rufai Petitions PSC Over Kaduna Police Alleged Misconduct

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday, petitioned the Police Service Commission (PSC), accusing senior officers of the Kaduna State Police Command of gross misconduct.

According to a letter dated September 8…Read more

Presidency Terminates Appointment Of Fegho Umunubo

The Presidency has announced the immediate disengagement of Fegho John Umunubo, who previously served as Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy (Office of the Vice President).

In a statement issued on Monday, September 8…Read more

2027: LP Speaks On Denying Peter Obi Presidential Ticket

As the 2027 Presidential election draws closer, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi, has said its 203 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will be denied a ticket in 2027.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television …Read more

Tinubu Mourns Leila Fowler, Founder Of Vivian Fowler Memorial College

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Leila Fowler, renowned lawyer, educationist, and founder of the Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls in Lagos.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser…Read more

FCT Resident Doctors Begin 7-Day Warning Strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory (NARD-FCT), on Monday September 8 began a seven-day warning strike over what it described as the collapse of the nation’s capital health system.

In a communique issued by its President…Read more