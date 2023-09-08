Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 8

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, September 8, 2023.

G-20 Summit: I Was A Brilliant Student Back In School – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday said he was a brilliant student back in his school days, New Telegraph reports.

Tinubu made this known while speaking with Nigerians living in India following his trip to the country to attend the G-20 Summit…Read more

Court To Entertain Bawa’s Rights Suit Against DSS, Others October 9

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko, has fixed October 9, 2023, to entertain the fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by a lawyer, Nkereuwem Mark Anana, on behalf of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, against the Director-General (DG) of the Department of State Service (DSS) and two others.

The judge arrived at the decision sequel to a request by Anana…Read more

PEPT Verdict: APC Commends EU, Domestic Observers, Others In Ensuring Credible Elections

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday in reaction to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) verdict that was in favour of the party, commended the European Union (EU), Domestic Observers, and others for ensuring that the February 25 Presidential Election was free, fair and credible.

The APC National Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru…Read more

Tribunal: Atiku, Peter Obi Have No Ground To Approach Supreme Court – Yahaya Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi have no legal justification for contesting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election victory at the Court of Appeal.

Governor Bello, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…Read more

Tribunal Judgement: Peter Obi Heads To Supreme Court

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter has rejected the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the victory of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Obi who spoke on Thursday at Onitsha in Anambra State acknowledged the PEPC’s…Read more

Tribunal Judgement: Atiku Heads For Supreme Court, Says Justice Not Served

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Thursday said he has instructed his lawyers to appeal Wednesday’s Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgement that upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, said he rejects “the judgment…Read more

Nigeria Lost N16.25trn To Crude Oil Theft In 11 Years – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Thursday said the country lost about $46 billion (N16.25 trillion) to crude oil theft between 2009 and 2020.

Abbas who made the disclosure while inaugurating the ad hoc committee on crude oil theft…Read more

PEPC Judgement: I Can’t Endorse Illegality – Atiku

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has denied congratulating President Bola Tinubu over the outcome of Wednesday’s election petition tribunal.

Atiku in a statement by his media aide Paul Ibe described the statement credited to him as fake, adding that…Read more

PEPT Judgment, A Triumph Of Truth, Law – Kwara Gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the unanimous decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) upholding the election of the President.

The judgment, according to the Governor who is with the President on his official visit to India…Read more

Tribunal Judgement: I Won’t Validate ‘Electoral Banditry’ – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said he refused to congratulate President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC), saying he wouldn’t support what he described as “electoral banditry.”

After the Tribunal upheld President Tinubu’s election victory on Wednesday, September…Read more

Nigerians React To Shettima’s Comment About Atiku Rearing Goat As Retirement Plan

Following the comment made by Vice President, Kashim Shettima that Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would be retired to a place where he would be rearing animals and not Dubai or Morocco as expected Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to react to the VP statement.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday evening reported that the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) affirmed Tinubu…Read more

Atiku’s Aide Knocks Shettima, Says ‘Your Only Legacy Is Turning Borno Into Hell’

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused Vice President Kashim Shettima that his only legacy is turning Borno State from “the Home of Peace” into hell.

Shaibu made the remark in a statement issued on Thursday in reaction to the comment made by Shettima following Tinubu’s victory…Read more

NANS Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum For UNILAG To Reverse Tuition Fee Hike

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been issued a 48-hour ultimatum by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to reverse the tuition fee hike and refund the students who have paid already.

The student body also urged all tertiary institutions and Unity Schools…Read more

I’ll Continue To Fight, Atiku Reacts To Tribunal Judgement

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate on Thursday said he strongly disagreed with the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

The tribunal had on Wednesday dismissed the petitions of Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP)…Read more

Lagos Assembly Confirms Omotosho, Abayomi, 13 Others

The Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed 15 out of the 18 nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the second batch of commissioners nominees sent to the House.

The confirmation followed the report from the Chief Whip and Chairman of the Screening Committee, Hon. Mojeed Fatai, before the House…Read more