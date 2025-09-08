Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 8

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, September 8th, 2025.

Adeleke Resolves Ife PDP Feud, Stakeholders Reunite Ahead Of 2026

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has brokered peace within the Ife Federal Constituency of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urging stakeholders to resist divisive schemes allegedly engineered by the opposition.

CVR: INEC Fixes Sept 11 For Voter Education Roadshow In Bayelsa

In a bid to boost participation in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Bayelsa State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Thursday, September 11, for the launch of its voter education roadshow.

2027 Presidency: Ganduje Speaks On Defection To ADC

The immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje has broken his silence on the purported rumours making rounds that he planned to dump the ruling party and join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

ADC To APC: Resorting To Violence, Intimidation Shows Failure

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of resorting to violence and intimidation of opposition parties, describing it as a clear admission of failure.

Security: Mbah Raises Forest Guard Minimum Pay To N80,000

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has approved a comprehensive restructuring of the state’s Forest Guard as part of efforts to bolster security across the state.

You Joined ADC Hurriedly, LP Tells Rhodes Vivour

The Labour Party (LP) has criticized its former Lagos State governorship candidate, Rhodes Gbadebo Vivour, for what it described as his hasty defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Atiku Condemns Killing Over 63 People In Borno

Former Vice-President and 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, expressed deep sorrow over the killing of 63 people, including Nigerian soldiers, in the latest Boko Haram attack on Darajamal, Borno State.

DSS Orders X To Delete Sowore’s Anti-Tinubu’s Tweet

The Department of State Services (DSS) has demanded that the management of the micro logging site, X to as a matter of urgency delete the tweet posted by Nigerian activist and 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Alliance Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore about President Bola Tinubu, saying the comment posed a threat to national security.

Tinubu Hails Shettima, Masha Over NES Honours

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated his Vice, Kashim Shettima, former Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Dr Iyabo Masha and other Nigerians following the conferment as Fellows of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES).

Jibrin Kofa’s Expulsion Leaves Kano NNPP Divided

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Kano State Chapter, has reportedly split over the purported expulsion of Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, a Federal lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

FG Unveils New Postharvest Systems To Curb N3.5trn Annual Losses

The Federal Government has announced plans to introduce the Nigeria Postharvest Systems Transformation Programme (NiPHaST), a new initiative aimed at tackling the country’s postharvest challenges that cost farmers an estimated ₦3.5 trillion annually.

Borno Attack: Zulum Condemns Killings Of 58 Residents, Five Soldiers

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has condemned the killing of 58 residents and five soldiers in the Darajamal community in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

NASS To Scrap Band A,B,C,D Electricity Tariff Categories

Following public outcry, mostly from the members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), Civil Society Groups, and Nigerians at large, there are strong indications that the National Assembly (NASS) may scrap the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)’s introduced electricity tariffs categories- Band A, B, C, and D in the ongoing review of the 2023 Electricity Act over its unconstitutionality, Sunday Telegraph has learnt.

Litigations: PDP’ll End Up Not Without Candidates In 2027, Says Ex-gov

Uncertainty still hover over the November 15 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as group loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said the convention cannot hold without resolving issues pertaining to some state and zonal congresses.

