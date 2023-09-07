Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 7

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, September 7, 2023.

NNPCL Opposes Oando’s Acquisition Of ENI’s Onshore Asset

Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) Limited has said that its consent as a member of the joint venture member operating ENI’s onshore asset was not sought before the planned divestment to Oando.

It claimed that such a development runs contrary to contract rules governing…Read more

Tribunal Judgment Further Legitimises Tinubu’s Electoral Victory – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Abbas’ congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued…Read more

Oyo APC Congratulates Tinubu, Nigerians Over Victory At Tribunal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has described the Wednesday judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which validated the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the poll held on February 25, 2023, as an indication that the nation’s democracy was moving in the right direction with a prospect to meet up with the global standard.

A 5-man panel of judges led by Justice Haruna Tsammani had ruled that various petitions from the former vice president and the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar…Read more

Suspension: Osun NNPP Passes Vote Of Confidence On Kwankwanso

The members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in Osun State have passed a vote of confidence on the party Presidential candidate in the February 25 general elections, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso for his good leadership style towards the growth of the party

The party faithful who had earlier converged on their Secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State capital…Read more

India Visit: Tinubu Secures Multi-Billion Dollar Investment Commitments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly secured billion-dollar investments for Nigeria during his current visit to India, the NTA Network News reported.

The report said that Tinubu commended Indian investors for significant investment pledges amounting…Read more

Tribunal Judgment: Tinubu Intensify Investment Ties In India, Secures $14bn Bids

As the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) continues its judgement in a suit seeking the disqualification of President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 election, Tinubu who is presently in India for a summit has continued to intensify business ties with the country as four big Indian company pledges to invest $14 billion in Nigeria.

Read more This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 6 during a special meeting between Nigerian and Indian authorities…

PEPC Judgement Not Based On Law – LP The Labour Party (LP) has said the judgement of the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, did not reflect the law and the desire of the people. The party in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiorah Ifoh…Read more Tribunal Strikes Out Portions Of Obi’s Claim Of Irregularities, Corrupt Practices The presidential election petition tribunal has struck out some paragraphs containing allegations of irregularities and corrupt practices by Peter Obi in his petition challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election. The five-member panel struck out the affected paragraphs on the grounds that they were “vague, imprecise…Read more Tribunal: Atiku, Obi Urged To Join Tinubu In Rebuilding Nigeria Members of the Coalition of Good Governance and Change Initiative (CGGCI) have implored presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to withdraw their litigations against President Bola Tinubu and join him in the ongoing bid to rebuild Nigeria. The CGGCI members, who thronged the Court of Appeal venue of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT)…Read more $460,000: No Evidence Of Conviction Against Tinubu – Tribunal The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has held that Peter Obi and his party, the Labour Party (LP), failed to prove the allegations of fraud and drug allegations against President Bola Tinubu. The tribunal subsequently held that Tinubu was eminently qualified to contest the February 25 presidential election…Read more Tribunal Rejects 10 Out Of Peter Obi’s 13 Witnesses The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday rejected 10 out of 13 witnesses presented by the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi. Justice Haruna Tsammani, who is delivering the judgment on the substantive petition filed by Obi and LP, said Obi called 13 witnesses…Read more Obi Fails To Prove He scored Majority Of Votes – Tribunal The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has held that Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) failed to prove to it that he scored the majority of the lawful votes in the February 25 presidential election. It would be recalled that the presidential candidate of the LP…Read more Judgement In Peter Obi’s Petition Ongoing Having dismissed the APM’s petition, the tribunal had commenced judgement in the petition filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party against the election of President Bola Tinubu. Reading the judgement is a member of the panel, Justice Abba Mohammed…Read more Tribunal Throws Out APM Petition Against Tinubu, Shettima On Wednesday, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, dismissed the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s election, describing it as incompetent. According to him, the APM raised in its petition was held by the court as containing pre-election matters…Read more PEPT: Peter Obi, Atiku Absent As Tribunal Delivers Final Judgement As Nigeria’s Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) prepares to deliver the much-anticipated judgment on the disputed February 2023 elections on Wednesday, September 6, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and his counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are conspicuously absent. It would be recalled that Obi and Atiku had approached the Presidential Election Tribunal…Read more BREAKING: APC Lawyer Interrupts Presidential Tribunal Ruling The ongoing ruling at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) was interrupted by Edosomwan, a legal representative of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and President Bola Tinubu. New Telegraph reports that the APC lawyer had questioned the Head of the Five-Member Bench…Read more BREAKING: FG Increases Price Of Electricity Meters Nigerian Power Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Wednesday announced the price increase of single-phase and three-phase pre-paid electricity meters. This was contained in a circular issued on September 6, numbered, NERC/2023/020…Read more