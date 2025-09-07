Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 7

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, September 7th, 2025.

Dangote Advocates Prioritisation Of Manufacturing Over Raw Materials’ Export

President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has called on Africans to leverage internal strengths and global opportunities to fill existing gaps and adopt a deliberate reorientation toward industrialisation of Africa’s manufacturing sector, as a panacea against the current global economic instability.

He encouraged operators in the manufacturing

Your Life Filled With Profound Testimonies, Tinubu Tells Chikelu At 95

President Bola Tinubu has said that Owelle Gilbert Chikelu has lived a life of profound testimonies, impact on humanity, and selfless service to the country as he celebrates his 95th birthday.

The President, in a tribute, wrote: "It

Your Vision Fosters Peace, Harmony, Tinubu Tells Okonkwo At 80

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Bishop Mike Okonkwo, founder and presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), on his 80th birthday.

Tinubu, who joined Okonkwo's family, church members

Rhodes-Vivour Joins ADC, Accuses Lagos APC Of Stifling Opposition

Former Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Rhodes-Vivour announced his defection

Owo Killings: Aiyedatiwa Hails DSS Over Prosecution Of Suspects

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has vowed that his administration would not relent in the pursuit of justice for victims of the June 5, 2022, terrorist attack in Owo, describing security as a top priority for the state.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Saint Francis Catholic

5% Tax On Fuel Not Introduced By Tinubu Administration – Oyedele

The 5% surcharge tax law on fuel is not a new tax introduced by the current administration, Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, clarified on Saturday via his official X handle.

Oyedele said the provision already exists

Lokpobiri, Ekpo, Adelabu, Ojulari, Others To Proffer Solutions To Oil, Gas Challenges

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo and Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu are scheduled to address and proffer solutions to challenges in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Other industry experts who are expected

Obi Suspends Public Activities Amid Medical Rest

Former Anambra State governor and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Saturday announced his plan to take a brief medical rest, leading to the suspension of his scheduled engagements within and outside Nigeria this weekend.

Speaking on his official X handle, Obi said

Edun Reaffirms FG Commitment To Reform Deliverables

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to reforms that will birth a competitive and enabling environment for trade and enterprise.

This is a he said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's

NGF Mourns Victims Of Niger Boat Accident

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed sadness over the reports of a boat accident in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State that reportedly claimed about 60 lives.

A statement issued by the NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Saint

Emergency Rule: Ibas Sets To Exit As Fubara Plans Return

With barely two weeks to the end of the six-month State of Emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, the Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, is winding down his tenure and preparing to leave office.

The suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy

Oborevwori Celebrates Owa Monarch On 66th Coronation Anniversary

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the Obi of Owa Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, OON, on the occasion of his 66th coronation anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary

How Sujimoto CEO Defrauded Enugu Govt of N5.7bn – Official

The Enugu State Government has accused the CEO of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, Olasijibomi Ogundele, of defrauding the state of nearly N6bn, noting that Ogundele vanished into thin air after he was paid the said sum for the construction of 22 Smart Green Schools in different parts of the state.

The government also accused Ogundele of

CONYL Demands Impeachment, Resignation Of Govs Tampering LG Allocations

In light of the ongoing misappropriation of Local Government allocations by state governors, the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has demanded impeachment or resignation of any governor found guilty of tampering with Local Government funds.

The umbrella body of youth groups of the six

Obi Faults Tinubu’s Foreign Trips Amid Insecurity

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has heavily criticised President Bola Tinubu for embarking on a two-week vacation despite the country’s insecurity and economic reality.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported