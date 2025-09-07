Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 7

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, September 7th, 2025.
Dangote Advocates Prioritisation Of Manufacturing Over Raw Materials’ Export
President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has called on Africans to leverage internal strengths and global opportunities to fill existing gaps and adopt a deliberate reorientation toward industrialisation of Africa’s manufacturing sector, as a panacea against the current global economic instability.
He encouraged operators in the manufacturing
Your Life Filled With Profound Testimonies, Tinubu Tells Chikelu At 95
President Bola Tinubu has said that Owelle Gilbert Chikelu has lived a life of profound testimonies, impact on humanity, and selfless service to the country as he celebrates his 95th birthday.
The President, in a tribute, wrote: "It
Your Vision Fosters Peace, Harmony, Tinubu Tells Okonkwo At 80
President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Bishop Mike Okonkwo, founder and presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), on his 80th birthday.
Tinubu, who joined Okonkwo's family, church members
Rhodes-Vivour Joins ADC, Accuses Lagos APC Of Stifling Opposition
Former Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Rhodes-Vivour announced his defection
Owo Killings: Aiyedatiwa Hails DSS Over Prosecution Of Suspects
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has vowed that his administration would not relent in the pursuit of justice for victims of the June 5, 2022, terrorist attack in Owo, describing security as a top priority for the state.
Saturday Telegraph recalls that Saint Francis Catholic
5% Tax On Fuel Not Introduced By Tinubu Administration – Oyedele
The 5% surcharge tax law on fuel is not a new tax introduced by the current administration, Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, clarified on Saturday via his official X handle.
Oyedele said the provision already exists
Lokpobiri, Ekpo, Adelabu, Ojulari, Others To Proffer Solutions To Oil, Gas Challenges
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo and Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu are scheduled to address and proffer solutions to challenges in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.
Other industry experts who are expected
Obi Suspends Public Activities Amid Medical Rest
Former Anambra State governor and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Saturday announced his plan to take a brief medical rest, leading to the suspension of his scheduled engagements within and outside Nigeria this weekend.
Speaking on his official X handle, Obi said
Edun Reaffirms FG Commitment To Reform Deliverables
The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to reforms that will birth a competitive and enabling environment for trade and enterprise.
This is a he said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's
NGF Mourns Victims Of Niger Boat Accident
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed sadness over the reports of a boat accident in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State that reportedly claimed about 60 lives.
A statement issued by the NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor
Emergency Rule: Ibas Sets To Exit As Fubara Plans Return
With barely two weeks to the end of the six-month State of Emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, the Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, is winding down his tenure and preparing to leave office.
The suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy
Oborevwori Celebrates Owa Monarch On 66th Coronation Anniversary
Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the Obi of Owa Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, OON, on the occasion of his 66th coronation anniversary.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary
How Sujimoto CEO Defrauded Enugu Govt of N5.7bn – Official
The Enugu State Government has accused the CEO of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, Olasijibomi Ogundele, of defrauding the state of nearly N6bn, noting that Ogundele vanished into thin air after he was paid the said sum for the construction of 22 Smart Green Schools in different parts of the state.
The government also accused Ogundele of
CONYL Demands Impeachment, Resignation Of Govs Tampering LG Allocations
In light of the ongoing misappropriation of Local Government allocations by state governors, the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has demanded impeachment or resignation of any governor found guilty of tampering with Local Government funds.
The umbrella body of youth groups of the six
Obi Faults Tinubu’s Foreign Trips Amid Insecurity
Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has heavily criticised President Bola Tinubu for embarking on a two-week vacation despite the country’s insecurity and economic reality.
Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported