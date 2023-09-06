Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 6

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Why Tinubu Removed Subsidy, Unified Exchange Rate – Idris

President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove the subsidy on fuel and unify the exchange rate of the national currency (Naira) to the Dollar has been described as a “bold and courageous” move designed to avert a national catastrophe of epic proportions.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris stated…Read more

APC To Nigerians: Stand-Fast In Support Of Tinubu’s Administration

In celebrating one hundred days of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Nigerians to stand fast in Support of his administration.

The National Leadership of the party stated this on Tuesday in a statement…Read more

Tribunal Judgement: PDP Holds Prayer Session, Seeks God’s Intervention

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, held a prayer session for God’s intervention for favourable judgement by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The PEPC had fixed Wednesday, September 6, in the petition filed by the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar…Read more

Jonathan: Nigeria Not Yet A Nation

Political leaders and opinion moulders, on Tuesday, dissected issues affecting the country and said integration, which would have unified the country, failed at an early stage.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, and former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili…Read more

Fuel Subsidy Removal An Irrevocable Decision’- Vice President

Beneficiaries of fuel subsidy will do everything to frustrate the Federal Government’s action if they have a clue about the government decision, Vice President Mallam Kashim Shettima declared on Tuesday saying the decision was irrevocable.

Reflecting on the federal government’s decision which end age age-long fuel subsidy regime in the country…Read more

Coup: Be On Alert CSO Tells DSS, NSA

Disturbed over the new wave of coup in Africa, a civil society organisation, Rising Up for a United Nigeria (RUN), has called on the Department of State Security (DSS) and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to be on the alert and beam their searchlights on the nation’s military to rid off any temptation to derail democracy in the country.

Convener of RUN, Solomon Adodo who spoke during a Radio Nigeria breakfast programme…Read more

Video Of Tinubu Arrival At New Delhi For G-20 Summit In India

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in New Delhi ahead of the G-20 Summit in India.

New Telegraph reports that Tinubu was received by Senior Government officials of the Indian and Nigerian Governments…Read more

2012 Protest Against Fuel Subsidy Removal Mere Politics – Fayemi

Dr Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State has claimed that political interests are to be blamed for the demonstration that followed the elimination of fuel subsidy in 2012 under President Goodluck Jonathan’s government.

Fayemi stated this in his keynote speech at a national forum held in Abuja to honour Professor Udenta Udenta…Read more

Strike: NLC Shutdown Electricity Company, Others In Kano

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has padlocked public and private institutions as they commenced the nationwide warning strike, with their enforcement team supervising the action.

Comrade Kabiru Inuwa, the Kano State NLC Chairman…Read more

Alleged Violent Protest: DSS Alarm Politically Motivated, Says COPDEM

The Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM), on Tuesday, said that the alarm raised by the Department of State Services (DSS) on alleged planned violent protest in the country was ill-conceived and politically motivated.

The Coalition expressed this position at a Press Conference in Abuja…Read more

NLC Strike: Power Outage Hit Osogbo As Workers Shut Down Transmission Stations

On Tuesday, the members of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) in Osun State joined the warning strike of the national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to express their opposition to the detrimental effects of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

New Telegraph gathered that some Osogbo Region of the Transmission Company of Nigeria…Read more

Strike: A’Ibom Workers Cripple Government Activities

Government activities were grounded on Tuesday in Akwa Ibom State as the workers joined their counterparts nationwide in the two-day warning strike over the economic hardship occasioned by the removal of subsidy on fuel.

Our Correspondent observed that the gates of the Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat which Houses government Ministries…Read more

Alleged Money Laundering: EFCC Withdraws Charge Against Lagos Speaker, Obasa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has withdrawn the money laundering charge slammed against the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, before a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Consequent upon the anti-graft agency’s withdrawal of the criminal charge, the court…Read more

Tinubu Approves Mandate Secretaries For FCT

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday approved the Mandate Secretary for the 8 Secretariats of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT).

This was even as the Minister, Nyesom Wike also disclosed that he would be inaugurating his cabinet next week…Read more

Wike Vows To Overhaul Abuja Mass Transit Company

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike has vowed to carry out a comprehensive overhaul of the comatose Abuja Urban Mass Transportation Company (AUMTC).

Wike who received the House of Representatives Committee on Mass Transit…Read more