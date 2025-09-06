Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 6

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, September 6th, 2025.

INEC Suspends Online CVR Registration In Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will, from Monday, September 15, suspend the online pre-registration option in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

INEC, in a statement issued by National Commissioner…Read more

Obi Donates ₦10m To Support Acquisition Of Good Hope Specialist Hospital

In a major support to healthcare development in Anambra State, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has donated ₦10 million to the Aguata Anglican Diocese to support the acquisition and revitalisation of the Good Hope Specialist Hospital in Isulo, strategically located along the well-known Basden Road.

Presenting the first tranche of his support on Friday…Read more

Nigeria Inching Towards Full-Blown Dictatorship – PDP Govs

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have said Nigeria is at a crossroads as the country is inching daily toward a full-blown dictatorship.

The governors, in a goodwill message to Muslims…Read more

Politically Motivated Attacks On Our Leaders, Dangerous for Democracy – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned what it described as politically motivated police summons issued to former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and some leaders of the party in the state.

The party, in a statement issued by its interim…Read more

Eid-El Maulud: PDP Calls For National Rebirth

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said Nigerians should use the occasion of this year’s Eid al-Maulud celebration to foster the much-needed national rebirth and reinforce their resolve against totalitarianism in the country.

The party, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Ukraine War: China Rejects Trump’s Call For Economic Pressure

The People’s Republic of China has dismissed the call made by the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, that European Countries should put economic pressure on China over the war in Ukraine.

Speaking by video conference with European leaders…Read more

Ohaneze Backs Soludo After Inaugurating 489-Man Campaign Council

Ahead of the conduct of the November 8th gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the Ohaneze Ndigbo has thrown its support behind Governor Charles Soludo, noting that as the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, it must always support any performing governor in the South East geopolitical zone, irrespective of his political party.

Ohanaeze made this announcement at the inauguration…Read more

Maulud: Emulate Virtues Of Prophet Muhammad, Pray For Nigeria, Kalu Urges Muslims

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has urged the Muslim Ummah to emulate the humility, justice and fairness of Prophet Muhammad.

Kalu stated this in a statement signed by Udora Orizu..Read more

Eid-El-Maulud: Mbah Preaches Love, Peace, Justice

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has emphasised the virtues of love, peace, justice, and harmony in nation-building.

Governor Mbah stated this in his Eid el-Malaud…Read more

Kaduna, Kebbi Attacks, Coordinated Assault On Dissenting Voices – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed fears that Nigeria is descending towards authoritarianism under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Atiku, in a statement on Friday, said the attack..Read more

2027 Presidency: Kenneth Okonkwo Speaks On Obi’s One-Term Proposal

The Former spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has described the party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi one-term proposal if elected president in 2027 as a calculated political strategy aimed at winning support from northern voters.

Speaking on Channels Television on Friday…Read more

Eid-Ul-Maulud: Emulate Prophet Muhammad, Pray For Nigeria, Leaders – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated Muslims as they celebrate Mawlud al-Nabī, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), urging them to continue to live by his example.

The Speaker noted that the Prophet (SAW) exemplified holiness…Read more

Eid-El-Maulud: Wike Calls For Unity, Compassion

As Muslims across the world mark Eid-el-Maulud, the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike has urged residents of Abuja to uphold the values of peace, compassion, and unity.

In his goodwill message on Friday, Wike extended warm …Read more

Rep Northern Caucus Leader, Doguwa, Decries Attack On Supporters

The leader of the Northern Caucus in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has condemned persistent attacks on members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in his Constituency.

Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal…Read more

US: Biden Undergoes Skin Cancer Surgery

The immediate past United States (US) President, Joe Biden, has undergone a surgical procedure to address skin cancer, following the circulation of images and videos showing a noticeable bandage and mark on his forehead.

Confirming the surgery on Thursday, Biden’s spokesperson…Read more