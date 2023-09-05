Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 5

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

PEPC: We’re Confident Of Favourable Judgement – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed confidence that the expected judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to be delivered on Wednesday, would be in its favour.

National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, in a statement…Read more

Edu Seeks Military Assistance To Prevent Humanitarian Crises, Eradicate Poverty In Nigeria

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has sought the collaboration of the Nigerian military in the management of humanitarian crises in the country.

The Minister made the request during a courtesy visit she paid to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher G. Musa…Read more

Buhari Govt Full Of Sycophants, Inexperienced Officials – Sanusi

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the former Emir of Kano, has said that the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari-led government was full of sycophants and inexperienced officials.

Sanusi who spoke in a video message to Nigerians claimed that the sycophants took advantage of the system…Read more

FG Begs NLC To Shelve Planned Two-Day Warning Strike

The Federal Government has appealed to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to suspend its planned two-day warning strike slated to commence on Tuesday, September 5.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong…Read more

Presidential Tribunal Judgement To Be Broadcast Live

The Court of Appeal Headquarters has said the presidential tribunal judgement will be aired live on Wednesday, September 6, to promote, transparency and openness and for Nigerians to watch.

The Chief Registrar, Court of Appeal HQ, Umar Bangari…Read more

NNPP S’West Chairman: Kwankwaso Is Political Liability

The newly elected National Chairman (South-West) of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Wasiu Ajirotutu, has described the former Presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso as a political liability.

Ajirotutu dared Kwankwso to publicly refute the claims that he never met with All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu…Read more

JUST-IN: FG To Meet Labour Leaders Over Nationwide Strike

The Federal Government will on Monday meet with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) by 3p.m over the proposed nationwide strike.

New Telegraph had over the weekend reported that the organized labour announced…Read more

DSS Uncovers Plots By Politicians To Mobilise Student Leaders For Violent Protests

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday said it has uncovered a plot by certain politicians across the country to stage violent protests mobilising student leaders, and ethnic associations, among others.

The protest, according to the secret police was planned to rubbish the Federal Government and security agencies…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Commission Lagos Rail Mass Transit

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday commissioned the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line System.

Sanwo-Olu became the first passenger to ride on the train during its inaugural ride as operations began on Monday…Read more

BREAKING: Gabon Coup Leader Sworn In As President

The leader of Gabon’s military junta, General Brice Nguema has been sworn in as the nation’s interim President.

It would be recalled that General Nguema led last Wednesday’s coup against Ali Bongo…Read more Stop Posting Corps Members To Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi – Shinkafi Urges NYSC Sani Shinkafi, a former candidate for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to stop sending corp members to those states where there are security concerns. The call is coming two weeks after eight NYSC Corps members…Read more I Owe No One Explanation For My Failed Marriage – Ninalowo Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has warned bloggers against posting fake news about him and his ex-wife, saying he owes no one any explanation for his personal decisions and also about his marriage crash. It would be recalled that last week Friday, September 1…Read more Technology Crucial To Maritime, Blue Economy: Peterside With several countries across the world looking towards the maritime and blue economy sector, the immediate past Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside on Monday said developing robust technology infrastructure and leveraging smart applications are the keys to enhancing safety and growth. Dr Peterside, an international maritime industry resource person, posited this at Normal University Beijing, China…Read more Full Speech Of FG’s Message To NLC, TUC Ahead Of Strike Simon Lalong, the Minister of Labour and Employment, on Monday appealed to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to shelve their two-day warning strike slated to commence on Tuesday. Lalong who made the appeal in Abuja identified the reverse of the gains already made by FG…Read more

Suspended Ogun LG Boss Regains Freedom

The Department of State Security Services (DSS) has freed the suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Hon Wale Adedayo, who was detained last Friday by the Security Services.

Adedayo, who spoke with our correspondent in Abeokuta shortly after he was released…Read more