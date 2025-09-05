Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 5

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, September 5th, 2025.

Kalu Brokers Peace Between FG, Contractors

House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has successfully mediated an end to the standoff between the federal government and indigenous contractors, whose protest in Abuja followed months of unpaid dues.

Appointed Chairman of the House Special Committee …Read more

Obi To Tinubu: Leadership Not About Imposing Burdens

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has criticized the five percent petrol tax recently imposed by the Bola Tinubu administration, describing it as an additional burden on Nigerians who are still grappling with the removal of fuel subsidies.

In a post on X, Obi expressed regret that instead…Read more

INEC: 2.8m Registered Voters To Decide Anambra Governorship

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that a total of 2,802,790 voters are now registered in Anambra State, following the addition of 146,353 new registrants during a continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise conducted from July 8 to 20, 2025.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of the Information…Read more

Nigeria, China Strengthen Ties On Marine, Blue Economy Dev’t

n a bid to deepen cooperation in the marine and blue economy sector, Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday received Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Welcoming the envoy, Oyetola lauded the long-standing bilateral ….Read more

Jonathan Decries Betrayals In Nigerian Politics, Hails Ogiadomhe At 70

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday lamented what he described as widespread betrayal and dishonesty within Nigeria’s political class, praising loyalty and integrity where he found it.

Jonathan made the remarks in Benin City during the 70th...Read more

Sokoto Govt Donates 14 Vehicles, 100 Motorcycles To Security Agencies

The Sokoto State Government has donated 14 Hilux vehicles and 100 motorcycles to security agencies across the state to strengthen their operational capabilities.

The donation, which raises the total to 184 Hilux vehicles…Read more

2027: Tinubu Has No Opposition, Says APC Deputy Spokesman

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Duro Meseko, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu faces no opposition in the 2027 elections, insisting his reelection will be a smooth process.

Meseko made the statement on Thursday….Read more

Presidency Urges Youth To Leverage Tinubu’s Initiatives

The Presidency has called on Nigerian youths to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to make positive contributions to the country.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications...Read more

Tinubu Salutes Egbetokun’s Dedication On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun on his birthday on Thursday, commending his unwavering commitment to national security.

In a statement, the President joined officers and management …Read more

FG’s Passport Hike, 5% Petrol Tax Cruel, Insensitive – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has faulted the five percent petrol tax recently imposed by the Federal Government and the 300 percent hike in passport fees, describing them as cruel and insensitive policies that further impoverish Nigerians while the government celebrates revenue collection.

In a statement on Thursday, the party’s Interim…Read more

Boat Mishap: LP Calls For Stronger Waterways Legislations

The Labour Party (LP) has urged the Federal Government and relevant authorities to urgently introduce more robust legislations to regulate the nation’s inland waterways.

Interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman…Read more

C’River To Host Nat’l Diaspora Focal Persons Summit In October

Cross River State will in October host the National Diaspora Focal Persons Summit, an event expected to attract key stakeholders from across Nigeria and international partners to Calabar.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday during a courtesy…Read more

Tinubu Departs Abuja For 10-Day Annual Leave In France, UK

President Bola Tinubu will Thursday, September 4, depart Abuja for Europe to begin a working vacation as part of his 2025 annual leave.

According to his Special Adviser on Information…Read more

El-Rufai Reacts As Police Ban ADC Meeting In Kaduna

Following the order to halt the planned meeting of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) leaders in Kaduna State, the immediate past Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has insisted that the action violated constitutional provisions.

New Telegraph gathered that the Police directive follows …Read also

Tinubu Belongs To All of Us – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has urged security agencies to remain neutral and professional in the unfolding political climate, stressing that Osun, home state of President Bola Tinubu must not be turned into a political battleground.

The Governor made the call during the decoration ceremony…Read more