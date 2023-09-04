Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 4

Falana Demands Release Of Suspended Ogun Council Boss From DSS Detention

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government of Ogun state, Wale Adedayo who was detained by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

Falana made the demand in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday…Read more

Dele Alake Unveils 7-Point Agnda, Says Mining Will Contribute 50% To GDP

In its efforts to diversify the Nigerian economy, the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, on Sunday, said that the ministry will at least contribute 50% to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), saying it is poised to attract Foreign Direct Investment to the country.

Alake made this disclosure during the unveiling of the ‘Agenda for the Transformation…Read more

Tinubu Departs Nigeria Monday For G-20 Summit In India

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday jet out to New Delhi, India to attend the G-20 Leaders’ Summit at the invitation of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity…Read more

Economy: Naira’ll Bounce Back, Stronger Than Dollar – Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in his new month prophetic prayers said the Naira will rebound and surpass the US dollar this time.

Pastor Adeboye’s prophetic declaration came at a time when the dollar…Read more

LG Elections: PDP Wins 18 Councils In Edo

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), has released the results of the Local Government Council election conducted on Saturday, September 2.

According to the Commission, the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP)…Read more

FG’s 90 Days Expenditure Exceeds Revenue By N1.43tn

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) economic report has revealed that the Federal Government expenditure exceeded revenue by N1.43tn in the first three months of 2023.

According to the report for the first quarter of 2023, the financial imbalance…Read more

FG Sets To Revamp N-Power, Pay Beneficiaries

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has revealed plans to restructure the N-Power programme to accommodate more people and ensure fast payment of beneficiaries’ stipends.

This was contained in an announcement made on Sunday in Abuja…Read more

Tinubu Dragged To Court Over Alleged Unlawful Ban Of Journalists From Covering Presidential Villa

A Lagos-based human rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a suit against President Bola Tinubu over the alleged unlawful ban and withdrawal of the accreditations of 25 journalists and media houses from covering the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the Federal Government (FG)…Read more

NNPP Parts Ways With Kwankwasiya Movement

The new national leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has announced the withdrawal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that the former leaders of the party signed with the Kwankwasiya Movement.

It noted that the principles of the Kwankwasiya Movement are targeted at massaging the ego of its sole owner…Read more

You’re Dead Party, Ebonyi ALGON Replies PDP Over Non-Performance Allegation

The Local Government Chairmen in Ebonyi State under the umbrella of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), have described as unfounded and baseless the claim by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that they have nothing to show since one year in office.

PDP in the state, through its spokesperson, Chika Nwoba, and chieftain of the party, Moses Idika…Read more

Garba Shehu Replies Adoka, Says You Lack Moral Standing To Accuse Buhari Of Corruption

Garba Shehu, the former spokesperson to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted to the comments made by the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke accusing his principal of corruption.

Sunday Telegraph had on Saturday reported that Adoke responded to the accusations of corruption…Read more

Netizens Jubilates As Seyi Finally Exits BBNaija All-Stars House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has finally been evicted from the reality TV show on Sunday, September 3rd.

It would be recalled that Seyi’s name has been at the bottom three during evictions…Read more

Compulsory Retirement: Wike Sends Message To Medical Doctors, Discloses Next Step

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the Federal Government had proposed a new Public Service Rules (PSR), which stipulates retirement for public servants including medical doctors of directorate cadre and above who have been in a position for eight years.

Wike said that the retirement plan was a worry and that the administration…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Assures 12-Year-Old Boy With Missing Intestines Will Live

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has weighed in on the case of a 12-year-old boy, Adebola Akin-Bright, with missing intestines at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Sanwo-Olu reassured the boy’s parents and other…Read more

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, September 4, 2023.

Tinubu Reform Will Yield Dividends Soon – APC NWC

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has enjoined Nigerians to be patient with the reforms being carried out by the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as it said reform will soon yield dividend

The NWC, through its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Duro Meseko…Read more