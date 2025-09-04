Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 4

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, September 4th, 2025.

Insecurity: Tinubu Calls On Govs To Work On Creation Of State Police

President Bola Tinubu has charged governors to work with the National Assembly to urgently approve the creation of state Police to address the challenge of insecurity in the country.

The President made the call on Wednesday when…Read more

Crypto Currency: Senate, SIBAN Collaborate On Legal Framework

The Senate, on Wednesday, collaborated with Stakeholders in the Blockchain Association of Nigeria (SIBAN) on the legal framework for crypto exchanges in the country.

The apex legislative Assembly entered the collaboration…Read more

ADC To FG: Don’t Reduce National Library To Pet Project

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Federal Government to immediately take responsibility for completing the long-abandoned National Library of Nigeria project in Abuja.

The party in a statement issued on Wednesday by…Read more

Wike Hits Kingibe, Says Grammar Without Performance Meaningless

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike has again hit hard on Senator Ireti Kingibe, the lone legislator representing Abuja at the National Assembly.

Wike, while using innuendo to address her during the flag-off…Read more

Tinubu Names New VCs In Zaria, Kano Varsities

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Prof. Yahaya Bunkure as the new Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Education, Zaria.

President Tinubu made this announcement in a statement…Read more

We’re Working For Nigerians To Vote Anywhere In The Country – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is working with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for a common database that will serve as the single source of citizenship identification in Nigeria.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who spoke…Read more

Shettima Calls For Measures To Reduce Road Crash Fatalities

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for practicable and applicable measures to reduce road crash fatalities and injuries in Nigeria by 50 per cent by 2030.

This was as he urged stakeholders to embrace…Read more

Reforms: Nigeria Regains Global Respect In Two Years – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that the favourable results yielded by his administration’s bold economic reforms have restored the nation’s respect globally.

The President said this Tuesday evening when he received…Read more

Revenue Growth Must Translate To Real Dev’t For Nigerians – Obi

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s announcement that Nigeria has achieved its revenue target for the year by August, calling for the excess revenue to be directed toward critical sectors that directly impact citizens’ lives.

Obi, in a statement posted on his X account on Wednesday…Read more

Tinubu Orders Mandatory Health Insurance For All MDAs

President Bola Tinubu has directed the full implementation of mandatory health insurance coverage across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in line with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act, 2022.

The directive, issued through the Secretary…Read more

2027: Abbas Rallies CPC’s Bloc In APC For Tinubu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has assured President Bola Tinubu of the “unconditional support” of all members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

He also announced that members of the defunct CPC…Read more

Trump Finally Reacts To Viral Death Rumours

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Tuesday reacted to the viral rumours that his health is failing.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday…Read more

Insecurity: PDP Condemns Banditry Attacks In Sokoto

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sokoto State chapter, has condemned the recent bandit attacks in Shagari Local Government Area, which have left many people dead, several others abducted, and several injured.

New Telegraph recalls that hundreds of residents have…Read more

Tinubu Confirmation Of Shettima’s Loyalty, A Headache To Opposition, Coalition Parties

The Director General of Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors, Prince Dele Oyelude, has described the confirmation of Shettima’s loyalty as a headache to the opposition and coalition political parties in Nigeria.

Oyelude stated the birthday felicitation …Read more

Abati Tasks Rotarians On Harnessing Media Power

Rotarians have been charged with the power of the media and the need to use it to make a meaningful impact, leveraging it to disseminate their messages and the works they do across the nation to impact society, individuals and families.

This charge was given by Dr Rueben Abati, who was…Read more