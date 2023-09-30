Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 30

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Foreign Missions, Embassies Must Obey Nigerian Laws – Wike

Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Friday said the representatives of foreign missions and embassies must obey Nigerian laws, especially relating to payment of ground rate.

Wike disclosed this in Abuja when he received the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stefano Leo…Read more

CSU: Your Application In Conflict With Your Claims, PDP Tells Tinubu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Bola Tinubu’s application before the United District Court of Illinois against the release of his academic details is in conflict with his claims that he has impeccable academic records.

PDP in a statement issued by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba…Read more

BREAKING: Adeleke Cancels Independence Day Celebrations In Osun

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has cancelled the celebration of Independence Day earlier slated for Sunday, October 1.

In a terse statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor…Read more

Democracy Not Best Option For Nigeria – Bankole

Former Acting National Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Chief Suarau Alani Bankole has insisted that neither democracy nor military rule is the best system of government for Nigeria.

Bankole, the father of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole…Read more

Mohbad’s Death: Journalists Bar As Coroner’s Inquest Begins October 13

Journalists have been barred from attending proceedings as the Coroner’s inquest into the death of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad commenced sitting on Friday at the Magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Although no reason was stated for not allowing journalists to gain access to the courtroom for proper reporting, the presiding judge, Magistrate Taofikat Adedayo Shotobi…Read more

Nigerian Ports To Commence Full Automation, Cargo Tracking

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has disclosed that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) would soon commence the implementation of full automation and cargo tracking across the various ports in the country, to promote Port efficiency and Ease of Doing Business.

According to a statement issued by Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Press & Public Relations, Ministry of Transportation/ Marine and Blue Economy…Read more

Okonjo-Iweala Speaks On Division Among Igbo People

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Thursday said the economic and security challenges in the South East region have contributed to the divisions among the Igbo community.

Okonjo-Iweala who spoke during her virtual participation in the Economic and Security Summit held in Owerri, Imo State capital…Read more

Anxiety As Ogun Tribunal Delivers Judgement Saturday

There is anxiety among members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, as the State Election Petition Tribunal set Saturday, September 30 to deliver its judgment.

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that the Secretary of the Tribunal announced that the court will on Saturday…Read more

Return Ibori’s Loot To FG, NGOs Urge Britain

Nigerian and British Civil Society Organisations have called on the British government to return looted funds confiscated from the former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori to Nigeria.

The group in a letter sent to Britain’s home and foreign affairs ministers noted…Read more

Lagos Shuts Down Ladipo, Mushin Markets

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab on Friday ordered the immediate shutdown of both Ladipo and Mushin markets due to numerous environmental violations.

The Commissioner who made this known in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Kadiri Folashada…Read more

JUST IN: Lagos Police Arrests Sam Larry Over Link To MohBad’s Death

As part of measures to ascertain circumstances that led to the death of fast-rising Afrobeat singer, Oladimeji Aloba popularly called MohBad, the Lagos Police Command has arrested Samson Balogun also Known As Sam Larry.

He was alleged to have assaulted the singer many times before his death…Read more

Obi To S’East Leaders: No Economy Flourishes Where There’s Security Challenges

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last presidential election, Peter Obi has said insecurity in the South East is a big setback to the economic activities in the region.

Obi in a message he sent to the South East Summit on Economy and Security held in Owerri, Imo State capital…Read more

Disclaimer Notice: Beware Of Parody X Handles – Akpabio

The Office of the President of the Senate wishes to alert the public on the existence of Parody X Handles purported to belong to Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate.

According to a statement signed by Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Special Adviser Media/Publicity, and spokesperson to the President of the Senate…Read more

FCTA, Italy Partner On Sustainable City, Tourism, Agriculture

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is set to collaborate with the Republic of Italy on sustainable urban, tourism, and agricultural development.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike disclosed this on Friday when Stefano Leo, the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria…Read more

GEJ, ECOWAS, Lumumba Advocate Strong Institutions To Protect Africa’s Democracy

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and Prof. Patrick Lumumba have canvassed strong institutions to protect African democracy from recession and political instability.

They made the call in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State at the weekend during the annual Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Democracy Dialogue…Read more