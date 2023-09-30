Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 30

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, September 30, 2023.
Foreign Missions, Embassies Must Obey Nigerian Laws – Wike
Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Friday said the representatives of foreign missions and embassies must obey Nigerian laws, especially relating to payment of ground rate.
Wike disclosed this in Abuja when he received the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stefano Leo
CSU: Your Application In Conflict With Your Claims, PDP Tells Tinubu
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Bola Tinubu’s application before the United District Court of Illinois against the release of his academic details is in conflict with his claims that he has impeccable academic records.
PDP in a statement issued by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba
BREAKING: Adeleke Cancels Independence Day Celebrations In Osun
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has cancelled the celebration of Independence Day earlier slated for Sunday, October 1.
In a terse statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor
Democracy Not Best Option For Nigeria – Bankole
Former Acting National Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Chief Suarau Alani Bankole has insisted that neither democracy nor military rule is the best system of government for Nigeria.
Bankole, the father of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole
Mohbad’s Death: Journalists Bar As Coroner’s Inquest Begins October 13
Journalists have been barred from attending proceedings as the Coroner’s inquest into the death of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad commenced sitting on Friday at the Magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos State.
Although no reason was stated for not allowing journalists to gain access to the courtroom for proper reporting, the presiding judge, Magistrate Taofikat Adedayo Shotobi
Nigerian Ports To Commence Full Automation, Cargo Tracking
The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has disclosed that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) would soon commence the implementation of full automation and cargo tracking across the various ports in the country, to promote Port efficiency and Ease of Doing Business.
According to a statement issued by Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Press & Public Relations, Ministry of Transportation/ Marine and Blue Economy
Okonjo-Iweala Speaks On Division Among Igbo People
The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Thursday said the economic and security challenges in the South East region have contributed to the divisions among the Igbo community.
Okonjo-Iweala who spoke during her virtual participation in the Economic and Security Summit held in Owerri, Imo State capital
Anxiety As Ogun Tribunal Delivers Judgement Saturday
There is anxiety among members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, as the State Election Petition Tribunal set Saturday, September 30 to deliver its judgment.
New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that the Secretary of the Tribunal announced that the court will on Saturday
Return Ibori’s Loot To FG, NGOs Urge Britain
Nigerian and British Civil Society Organisations have called on the British government to return looted funds confiscated from the former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori to Nigeria.
The group in a letter sent to Britain's home and foreign affairs ministers noted
Lagos Shuts Down Ladipo, Mushin Markets
The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab on Friday ordered the immediate shutdown of both Ladipo and Mushin markets due to numerous environmental violations.
The Commissioner who made this known in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Kadiri Folashada
JUST IN: Lagos Police Arrests Sam Larry Over Link To MohBad’s Death
As part of measures to ascertain circumstances that led to the death of fast-rising Afrobeat singer, Oladimeji Aloba popularly called MohBad, the Lagos Police Command has arrested Samson Balogun also Known As Sam Larry.
He was alleged to have assaulted the singer many times before his death
Obi To S’East Leaders: No Economy Flourishes Where There’s Security Challenges
The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last presidential election, Peter Obi has said insecurity in the South East is a big setback to the economic activities in the region.
Obi in a message he sent to the South East Summit on Economy and Security held in Owerri, Imo State capital
Disclaimer Notice: Beware Of Parody X Handles – Akpabio
The Office of the President of the Senate wishes to alert the public on the existence of Parody X Handles purported to belong to Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate.
According to a statement signed by Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Special Adviser Media/Publicity, and spokesperson to the President of the Senate
FCTA, Italy Partner On Sustainable City, Tourism, Agriculture
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is set to collaborate with the Republic of Italy on sustainable urban, tourism, and agricultural development.
The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike disclosed this on Friday when Stefano Leo, the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria
GEJ, ECOWAS, Lumumba Advocate Strong Institutions To Protect Africa’s Democracy
Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and Prof. Patrick Lumumba have canvassed strong institutions to protect African democracy from recession and political instability.
They made the call in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State at the weekend during the annual Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Democracy Dialogue