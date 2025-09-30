Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 30

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, September 30th, 2025.

FG, PENGASSAN, Dangote Conciliation Meeting Ends In Deadlock

After over nine hours of intense negotiations and breakout sessions, the high-level conciliation meeting between the Federal Government, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), and the Dangote Group ended in a deadlock in the early hours of Tuesday.

The failure of the parties to reach a compromise…Read more

2027: Beware Of Sugar-Coated Sheer Leaders, Presidency Warns Jonathan

Ahead of the 2027 Presidential election, the Presidency has warned ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to beware of sugar-coated, sheer leaders in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) goading him on to contest against President Bola Tinubu.

According to a release by the Presidential spokesman…Read more

65th Anniversary: FG Cancels Independence Parade

The Federal Government has announced the cancellation of the Independence Anniversary parade, previously scheduled to mark the 65th Independence on Wednesday, 1st October.

This was made in a release by the Director of Information and Public…Read more

We’ve Not Taken Decision On Warri Declination Exercise – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said it has neither suspended nor taken final decision on wards declination exercise in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West federal constituency of Delta State.

INEC, in a statement issued by Chairman of Information…Read more

Jonathan Candidacy: Gana Expressing Personal Opinion – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the statement credited to former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, regarding the party fielding former President Goodluck Jonathan as a candidate in 2027, was his personal opinion.

Gana, the pioneer PDP National Secretary…Read more

Nigeria At 65: Reforms Necessary To Stabilize Economy, Restore Investors’ Confidence – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has said that the reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu’s administration were necessary to stabilise the nation’s economy and restore investors’ confidence.

Akume, who insisted that the task of nation-building…Read more

FCT Council Election: Wike Declares Support For APC

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) on Monday openly declared support for the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Abuja Area Council elections scheduled for February 2026.

Wike, who spoke at the official flagg-off ceremony…Read more

Dangote: Women Group Threatens Protest Against PENGASSAN

A coalition of women groups under the auspices of Women in Trade Alliance (WOTA) has threatened to mobilise nationwide protests against the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over what it described as an attempt to frustrate the operations of Dangote Refinery.

While noting that Dangote’s investments had…Read more

Japa Syndrome: Kogi Govt Move To Retain Doctors With N300,000 Monthly Allowance

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has approved a monthly allowance of N300,000 for medical doctors serving in state government-owned hospitals in the state.

New Telegraph reports that this decision aims to discourage…Read more

FG Holds Reconciliation Meeting With PENGASSAN, Dangote Refinery

The Federal Government has commenced a reconciliation meeting with officials of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and representatives of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in a bid to resolve ongoing labour disputes.

The meeting, which is currently taking place…Read more

Nigeria@65: FG Declares October 1 Public Holiday

The Federal Government on Monday declared Wednesday, October 1, 2025, as a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo…Read more

Obi Urges FG To Act Swiftly As PENGASSAN Strike Bites Hard

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed concern over the Federal Government’s silence in the face of the ongoing strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

In a statement on Monday, Obi warned…Read more

Nigeria At 65: FG To Hold Low-Key Independence Celebration

The Federal Government on Monday declared Wednesday, October 1, 2025, as a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo…Read more

Osun ADC Counters Claim On Aregbesola’s Ministerial Nomination

The Osun State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed reports suggesting that the appointment of former governor Rauf Aregbesola as a minister under the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari was endorsed by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary…Read more

Shettima Urges Nigerians In Diaspora To Keep Faith In Nation’s Future

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on Nigerians in the diaspora to continue to believe in the country’s future, assuring them of robust engagement in the policies and programmes of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Shettima gave the assurance during a meeting…Read more