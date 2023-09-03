Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 3

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Ganduje Inaugurate APC National Governorship Campaign In Kogi

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Saturday inaugurated the recently constituted members of the Party’s National Governorship Campaign Council in Kogi State.

The former Kano State Governor, while inaugurating the campaign organization, described the Kogi governorship candidate, Usman Ahmed Ododo

Adoke Reveals How Magu Apologises To Him Over My OPL 245 Ordeal

Mohammed Adoke, a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice has said that Ibrahim Magu, the former head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had apologised to him for accusing him of violating Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245 245.

Speaking in an interview with Adesuwa Giwa Osagie, a Media Personality

JUST:IN: Tinubu Summons All Nigerian Ambassadors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday recalled all Nigerian ambassadors both professional and non-professional stationed across countries.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Media Assistant to Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Alkasim Abdulkadir

Tony Elumelu Speaks On Tinubu Making Him CBN Governor

Following the news making rounds that President Bola Tinubu plans to make Nigerian business tycoon, and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu the next Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Elumelu has debunked the purported rumours.

Elumelu who spoke on Saturday while reacting to a tweet made by an X (formerly Twitter)

VP@57: Shettima, A Mentor Who Stands Out- Zulum

Vice President Kashim Shettima has received heartfelt congratulations from Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum on his 57th birthday.

Zulum who took to his official Facebook page in the early hour of Saturday to celebrate the Vice President

Minority Reps Condemn Coup In Gabon

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the coup d’etat in Gabon saying the growing trend of military adventurism was unacceptable.

The group in a statement issued by the minority leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda

FG Speaks On Alleged Military Coup Plot

Following the recent coup d’etat that greeted the Republic of Niger and Gabon, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government on Friday dismissed any fears of a military coup in Nigeria, saying the country has fully embraced democracy and that the country’s democratic institutions were becoming stronger.

It stressed the fact that some African countries, including neighbouring Niger Republic

Shettima Man Of Impeccable, Exemplary Leadership Qualities – Abba

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima has been described as a man of proven integrity, impeccable character, and tested and proven right leader as he celebrated his 57th birthday anniversary on Saturday, September 2nd.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State who stated this in a letter of felicitation to the Vice President

Emefiele: DSS Releases Detained CBN Deputy Governor, Obiora

Kingsley Obiora, the detained Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of Economic Policy has been freed by the Department of State Services (DSS).

New Telegraph gathered that Obiora, who had been with the team of investigators since Wednesday

Makinde Approves Selection Of Ghandi Olaoye As New Soun-Elect

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as the new Soun-elect of Ogbomosoland.

According to the Information Commissioner, Mr Dotun Oyelade in a press release made available to journalists on Saturday

Brent Crude Hits Over $88, Highest Since January 2023

An analysis of crude oil trends since 2023 showed that this is the highest level crude oil prices have reached since January 2023.

Reuters had on Friday, September 1, reported a substantial 4.8% increase in Brent crude prices over the week

Ogun Augments LG Fund With N33.25bn In Four Years

The Ogun State Government has said, it does not interfere with how Local government funds are managed in the State.

The government insisted that it did not tamper with the statutory Federal allocation of Local government

Sankara Felicitates Shettima At 57, Urges Nigerians To Support Tinubu

Senator Danladi Sankara has joined other Nigerians to felicitate with Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 57th birthday.

Sankara in a personally signed congratulatory message to Shettima on Saturday, urged Nigerians to rally President Bola Tinubu's

Rep Member Urges NASENI CEO Not To Disappoint Nigerian Youths

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Youth Development, Martins Esin, has called on the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, Alhaji Khalil Suleiman Halilu to demonstrate the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of President Bola Tinubu administration.

The lawmaker who spoke on Saturday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja

Why Saraki Didn’t Want Me As Minister Of Justice – Adoke

Former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke has said that former Kwara State Governor and 8th Senate President, Bukola Saraki did not recognise him as the Minister of Justice.

Adoke who served as the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice under former President Goodluck Jonathan

Kwara Re-Awards Contract For ICT Innovation Hub

Kwara state Government has re-awarded the contract for the ongoing Information Communication Technology (ICT) Innovation Hub to another contractor, MC&T Limited.

The Director of Personnel Finance and Supply of the state Ministry of Business Innovation and Technology, Mr Amos Tunde Thompson