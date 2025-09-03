Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 3

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, September 3rd, 2025.

‘I Won’t Ever Take Our Shared Bond For Granted,’ Shettima Assures Tinubu

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured President Bola Tinubu that he will never take the bond they share for granted.

Shettima stated this in a message of gratitude…Read more

Be Committed To Delivering Good Governance Tinubu Tells Lawal At 60

President Bola Tinubu has urged Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Dauda Lawal, to remain committed to delivering good governance, fostering unity, and driving sustainable development in the state as he marks his 60th birthday.

In a congratulatory message, the President commended…Read more

Shettima: Tinubu Firmly Devoted To Security, Stability In Gulf Of Guinea

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring peace, security, and stability in the Gulf of Guinea, particularly ongoing reforms within the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC).

Shettima emphasized Nigeria’s dedication to regional…Read more

Odeh Becomes New NNPC Spokesman, Adewunmi CRO

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has announced the appointment of two seasoned executives, Mr. Andy Odeh and Mrs. Morenike Adewunmi, to key leadership positions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company…Read more

Tinubu Reverses NTA Appointments, Recalls DG, Others

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the reversal of recent appointments into the management of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga…Read more

Any Politician Who Needs Violence To Win Is Unpopular – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of fostering violence, warning that any politician who relies on intimidation to win elections is desperate, unpopular, and a threat to democracy.

In a statement on Tuesday, Atiku alleged that the APC…Read more

APC Commends Shettima’s Loyalty To Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON, on his 59th birthday, praising his unwavering loyalty to President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka…Read more

Abbas Visits APC Chairman Over Mother’s Death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas led a delegation of House leadership and caucus leaders on condolence visits to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and the APC National Vice Chairman (North-West), Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad.

Madam Lydia Yilwatda, mother of the APC National Chairman…Read more

Nobody Can Stop Our Convention, PDP Replies Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed opposition to its planned National Convention, insisting that no individual or group can stop the event, scheduled for November 15 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

This was in response to recent criticisms and conditions…Read more

We’re Ready To Work With Fubara – Rivers APC

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday assured that the party is ready to work with the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, when he resumes office.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Minister of the Federal…Read more

Otu Felicitates Shettima On 59th Birthday

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 59th birthday, describing him as “a statesman of towering intellect, rare humility, and unflinching devotion to Nigeria’s progress.”

In a goodwill message issued by his Chief Press Secretary…Read more

2027: Buhari’s Support Group Pledges Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election

The Buhari Organization (TBO), a major support group for the late President Muhammadu Buhari, has declared its unwavering loyalty and support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Led by former Nasarawa State Governor, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura…Read more

Insecurity: Atiku Decries Waves Of Killing In N’Central

Former Vice-President and 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has accused the President Bola Tinubu-led administration of abandoning the North-Central region to a wave of kidnapping and killings.

Speaking in a statement issued on Tuesday on his official X handle…Read more

Lagos APC Commends Tinubu On Inclusive Leadership

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his fair leadership and commitment to inclusivity and national unity.

In a statement released by its spokesman, Seye Oladejo…Read more

Ekiti 2026: Oyebanji Warns Against Breakdown Of Law, Order

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has called on residents of the state to maintain peace and order as political activities ahead of the 2026 governorship election gather momentum.

He vowed to safeguard lives and property and to prevent any…Read more