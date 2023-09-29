Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 29

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, September 29, 2023.

Nigeria At 63: Abbas Urges Tinubu To Increase Workers’ Salary

As Nigeria heard towards its 63rd Independence Day celebration, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has called on President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to improve the nation’s economic situation by raising workers’ salaries.

The Speaker made the call on Thursday at a public lecture to mark Nigeria’s 63rd independence…Read more

Ganduje Is A Serial Looser, Who Can’t Win His Pooling Unit – NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has taken a hard knock on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, describing him as a serial looser who recently lost even at his wards Pooling Unit.

Speaking with newsmen while responding to Ganduje…Read more

NEC: Shettima, Governors Beg Organized Labour On Nationwide Strike

The members of the National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to reconsider their planned nationwide strike.

During its 136th meeting held inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja…Read more

How Tinubu Borrows Over N1.5trn From World Bank In 4 Months

Despite growing worries from Nigerians and international organisations about the country‘s mounting debt, Nigeria has so far acquired a total of $1.95 billion in loans from the World Bank in the first four months of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

This followed the data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO)…Read more

JUST-IN: Tribunal Declares Kaduna Gov’ship Election Inconclusive

The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday declared that the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state was invalid.

The Tribunal, however, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)…Read more

JUST-IN: Shettima Presides Over NEC Meeting

On Thursday, The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Kashim Shettima presided over the 136th National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting is currently ongoing at the Presidential Villa’s Council Chamber in Abuja…Read more

NUPENG Begins Mobilisation Of Members Ahead Of October 3 Nationwide Strike

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has directed its members to cease all operations from October 3, 2023, in compliance with the indefinite strike action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

In a directive handed down to its members across the country…Read more

Labour Strike: Civil Society Activists Vow To Enforce Sit At Home

The civil society activists in the country have vowed to ensure total compliance to the indefinite strike declared by organised labour commencing on 3rd October 2023, by enforcing a sit-at-home nationwide.

The activists who belong to various groups including the United Action Front of Civil Society…Read more

Northern Youth Assembly Writes Tinubu, Cautions Against Crisis In Kano

The Northern Youth Assembly, on Thursday, wrote President Bola Tinubu, not to allow some elements in the present government to create a crisis in Kano State, warning that such a crisis would erode his goodwill in the state.

The open letter, which was made available to journalists in Abuja…Read more

Oyetola Shares Details Of El-Rufai’s Visit To His Office

On Thursday, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai paid a visit to Adegboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

Following his visit, the Minister and former governor of Osun State took to his X handle, formerly Twitter…Read more

FG Targets 350gw Electricity Generation In 2043

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government towards achieving the desired target of 350GW electricity generating capacity by the year 2043.

Speaking on Thursday in his office in Abuja during a visit by top management staff of the Nigerian Electricity Management Service Agency (NEMSA)…Read more

Ondo Assembly Slams 14 Allegations On Deputy Gov, Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State House of Assembly has accused the embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Lucky Orimison Aiyedatiwa, of four serious allegations.

This was contained in a notification letter dated Wednesday, September 20, 2023…Read more

Ogun Tribunal Set For Judgement Saturday

The Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal is set to deliver judgment on the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu against the victory of Dapo Abiodun on Saturday.

The secretary of the Tribunal, Mrs Ezenta Obioma…Read more

Mutfwang Calls On NLC To Embrace Negotiations

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have been urged by the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang to embrace negotiation with the Federal Government in order to improve the welfare of its members.

Governor Mutfwang made the plea while speaking at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja…Read more

NAF Air Strikes: IPOB Denies Ownership Of Camps In Anambra, Imo

The outlawed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has denied the ownership of the camps bombed by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) last Wednesday in Osumoghu and Aku Ihube in Nnewi South Local Government Area and Okigwe Local Government Area of Anambra and Imo States.

The pro-Biafran group contended that those camps belong to the Simon Ekpa…Read more