Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 29

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, September 29th, 2025.

Cybercrime Act: NGE Decries Harassment, Arrest Of Journalists

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) on Saturday condemned the abuse of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention) Act by law enforcement agents who harass, intimidate, arrest and illegally detain journalists who are exercising their rights to freedom of the press, warning that such misuse undermines press freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

This was contained in a communiqué

PenCom Increases PFAs’ Capital Base To N20bn

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has raised the capital requirements for Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and Pension Fund Custodians (PFCs) from N5 billion to N20 billion for PFAs.

In a circular titled: "Revised Minimum Capital Requirements

Sanwo-Olu Urges Unity, Resilience At Nigeria’s 65th Independence Celebration

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, resilience, and renewed patriotism as the nation marks its 65th Independence anniversary.

Speaking at the 65th National Independence Day

FG Refutes Claims Of Religious Genocide In Nigeria

The Federal Government has condemned and categorically dismissed recent allegations by international platforms and online influencers suggesting that terrorists in Nigeria are engaged in a systematic genocide against Christians.

In a statement on Sunday

Opportunities Abound Along Bayelsa’s Coastline – Diri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has said that Bayelsa’s coastline, the longest in Nigeria, stretching over 200 kilometres offers vast opportunities in tourism, oil and gas, energy development, glass and ceramics production, fisheries, maritime and aviation, among other sectors.

He noted that the state's location

Ladoja Assures Investors Of Enabling Socio-Economic Environment

The newly crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has assured both local and foreign investors of a conducive business environment that will stimulate vibrant socio-economic development in Ibadanland.

The monarch gave the assurance during

FG Urges PENGASSAN To Shelve Strike Over Face-off With Dangote

The Federal Government has appealed to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to reconsider its planned strike scheduled to begin tomorrow, Monday, September 29, 2025, over its ongoing dispute with Dangote Refinery.

The Minister of Labour and Employment

Shettima Heads To Germany After Successful UNGA 80 Outing

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed New York, United States, after successfully representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80).

During his engagements, Shettima secured the commendation

Akume Calls On Nigerians To Join Hands, Says Governance Not Exclusive To Leaders

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has called on Nigerians to support the government’s efforts to move the country forward, stressing that governance is a shared responsibility between leaders and citizens.

Akume made the call on Sunday at

Otti To US Ambassador: Abia Seeks Partnership, Not Aids, Handouts

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has told the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Ambassador Richard Mills, that the state is more interested in forging sustainable partnerships than relying on temporary aid or handouts.

Governor Otti made this known

Terrorists’ Attacks In Nigeria Not Religious Genocide – FG

The Federal Government has dismissed foreign media reports alleging that terrorist attacks in Nigeria are targeted primarily at Christians, describing such claims as false, divisive, and misleading.

Minister of Information and National Orientation

Gov AbdulRazaq Seeks Increased Security Deployment In Kwara

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called for increased security deployments to the state to rout criminals involved in the recent attacks in parts of the state.

In a statement following the unfortunate attack

Growing Insecurity: Tinubu’s Request For UN Security Seat Absurd – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described as absurd the request by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, despite the escalating insecurity and loss of control over parts of the country to bandits.

ADC, in a statement issued by its interim National

Looming Strike: Resident Doctors Issue 30-Day Ultimatum To FG

Barely one week after the suspension of its nationwide strike, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued a fresh 30-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address outstanding welfare and policy demands affecting its members.

This is as the Resident Doctors warned the Nigerian

Adamawa APC Carpets Atiku Over Remarks On Madagali Attack

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over what it described as “insensitive remarks” following the recent terrorist attack on innocent residents of Wagga Mongoro in Madagali Local Government Area.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the party's State