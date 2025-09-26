Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 29

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, September 26th, 2025.

UNGA: FG Urges Global Investors To Explore Opportunities In Reformed Oil Sector

The Federal Government has called on global investors to take advantage of new opportunities in Nigeria’s reformed oil sector, citing bold reforms, improved production capacity, and a conducive investment climate as key attractions.

Minister of State for Petroleum…

Abbas Congratulates Oba Ladoja At 81, Installation As 44th Olubadan

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated former Oyo State Governor, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on the celebration of his 81st birthday and his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Oba Ladoja marked his…

2027: Atiku, Obi, Amaechi Pledge Support For ADC Presidential Primary Winner

The national caucus of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has secured a commitment from its leading presidential hopefuls to support whoever emerges as the party’s flagbearer in the 2027 election.

Former Vice President Atiku…

Sule Splashes Cash Awards On Nasarawa Cultural Troupe For NAFEST 2024 Feat

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has rewarded the Isa Konga Cultural Troupe with over N10 million in cash awards for clinching third position at the 36th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) 2024, held in Abuja.

Speaking at a colourful reception…

Tinubu Promoted 52,000 Para-Military Officers In 2 Years – Tunji-Ojo

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has approved the promotion of 52,000 senior officers across Nigeria’s paramilitary agencies since assuming office in May 2023.

Tunji-Ojo made this known on…

Olubadan Coronation: Oyo Assembly Approves Makinde’s Early Resumption

The Oyo State House of Assembly has approved Governor Seyi Makinde’s early resumption from leave ahead of the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi A

INEC Announces Promotion Of 471 Junior Staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the promotion of 471 junior staff members following its weekly meeting on Thursday, September 25.

The meeting, chaired by the INEC…

Looming Blackout As Electricity Union Begins Nationwide Strike

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has directed its members to withdraw their services indefinitely, accusing the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) of failing to address long-standing welfare and operational grievances.

This was contained in a circular…

Alleged Terminal Leave: INEC Chairman Presides Over Junior Staff Promotion

Despite reports of a compulsory terminal leave allegedly ordered by President Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday presided over the commission’s regular weekly meeting.

In a statement signed by the…

Gateway Airport: Value Jet To Begin Passenger Flights October 7

Excitement is building as Value Jet Airlines is set to commence commercial operations at the Gateway International Airport (GWI) in Ogun State from Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

The airline will operate two weekly…

Presidency Using Mercenaries To Smear My Name – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused the Presidency of orchestrating a smear campaign against him using individuals posing as media consultants.

In a statement issued by…

Bagudu Urges World Bank’s Backing For Ward Devt Programme

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has urged the World Bank to support the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, a grassroots-driven initiative aimed at boosting economic activities and accelerating Nigeria’s drive toward a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday…

Jonathan Preaches Forgiveness At Chief Ogbeh’s Burial

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has reiterated his commitment to forgiveness and moving beyond past grievances, stating that as a principle, he does not hold grudges against people on account of their past actions against him.

Jonathan made this …

ADC, PDP, Gathering Of ‘Kwashiorkor, Sickly Politicians’ – Otu

The Governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Otu, on Wednesday described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a gathering of “Kwashiorkor politicians” bent on distracting the people from genuine progress.

Governor Otu made this remark…