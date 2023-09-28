Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 28

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, September 28, 2023.

N/Assembly Budget Stagnant For 13 Years – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has disclosed that the annual budget of the National Assembly has been stagnant for 13 years despite inflation and attendant consequences.

He said that notwithstanding, the expenditure of the federal legislature…Read more

Strike: You’ve Shown Enough Patience, Understanding, LP Tells NLC, TUC

The Labour Party (LP) has said the Nigeria workers under the aegis of Organized Labour have shown enough patience and understanding in the hardship they faced following the sudden removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The party in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh…Read more

Eid-El-Maulud: Obi, PDP Felicitate With Muslims

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have sent messages of goodwill and felicitation to Nigeria Muslims as they celebrate the birthday of the holy Prophet Mohammed.

Obi in the message he personally signed, urged the Muslims…Read more

JUST-IN: Wike Sacks 21 FCTA Heads Of Agencies, Parastatals

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has sacked 21 Heads of different agencies, parastatals and companies of the administration.

An official statement released late Wednesday night by the Minister Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye…Read more

Tinubu’s Aide Speaks On Formulation Of New CBN Board

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Gumel on Wednesday revealed that the appointment of the new management team of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) aims to restore the reputation of the apex bank.

Gumel who disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja stressed that the CBN’s…Read more

How Tinubu Economic Policies Is Affecting Nigerians – NULGE

Amabali Olatunji, the National President of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic policies and strategies are harming the general populace.

Olatunji who made the remark on Tuesday also faulted President Tinubu…Read more

House Of Reps Develop Strategies To Safeguard Mohbad’s Royalties

The House of Representatives, Babajimi Benson has called on the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) to develop strategies for safeguarding the music rights of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

Jimi Benson made the call in a motion he raised during the plenary on Tuesday…Read more

FG To Avert NLC, TUC Nationwide Strike

Following the proposed nationwide strike by organised labour scheduled to begin on October 3, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong has said plans are underway to avert the industrial action.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC)…Read more

JUST-IN: Osinbajo Bags New International Appointment

The immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Climate Action for Africa (CAP-A).

Osinbajo made this this known in a post shared via his X handle, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023…Read more

Nigeria’s Economy To Pick Up In 15-Month – Shettima

Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has urged local and foreign investors to make Nigeria their investment hub as he declares President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s determination to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the country.

This is has he urged the telecom giant to fast-track digital mobile money and digital education in Nigeria…Read more

Aviation, Banks To Join Nationwide Strike

Following the proposed nationwide strike by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), some Aviation and banking industries have thrown their support for the industrial action.

New Telegraph had on Tuesday reported that the organised labour under the aegis of the NLC and TUC announced…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Issues 2-Day Ultimatum To Traders On Red Line Rail Tracks (Video)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday issued a two-day ultimatum to traders at the Red Line rail in the Agege area of Lagos to vacate the tracks.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the directive when he visited the Agege Station of the Red Line rail…Read more

Rivers APC Expresses Shock Over Tinubu’s Appointment Of PDP Members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2023 general election in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, on Tuesday, disclosed that the state chapter of the party was shocked to discover that President Bola Tinubu appointed former Governor Nyesom Wike and some card-carrying members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) into his cabinet.

While lamenting that their loyal supporters don’t deserve to be left in the cold…Read more

DSS Names Afunanya As Director Of Newly Established DPRSC

As part of efforts to maintain connection with individuals and the general public as well as to strengthen democratic governance, transparency, and accountability, the Department of State Services (DSS), has established a new Directorate of Public Relations and Strategic Communications (DPRSC).

Following the establishment, the secret police also named Peter Afunanya as the Public Relations Officer to Head the Directorate…Read more

Guber Poll: Give Us Second Chance To Do More – Bayelsa Govt

The Chief Press Secretary to Bayelsa State Governor, Daniel Alabra has advised Bayelsans to give the prosperity administration a second chance to govern them, adding that his principal, Douye Diri will do more if given another opportunity.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa…Read more