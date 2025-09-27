Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 28

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, September 28th, 2025.

Reps C’ttee Disagree With PENGASSAN On Shutdown Of Gas, Crude Oil Supply To Dangote Refinery

The House of Representatives Committee on Downstream Petroleum Resources has expressed disagreement with Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over its ongoing industrial action and ordered some of its branches to cut off Gas and crude oil supply to Dangote Refinery.

The committee, in a statement, opined…Read more

Dangote Refinery Resumes Fuel Sales In Naira

Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Saturday announced the resumption of fuel sales in Naira, following the intervention of the Chairman of the Naira-for-Crude Transaction Committee.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Dangote refinery said …Read more

Interior Minister Unveils Digital Reforms As 689 Immigration Cadets Graduate In Kano

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Saturday said Nigeria’s immigration management had entered a new era of digital innovation, operational efficiency, and citizen-focused service delivery.

Tunji-Ojo stated this at the passing-out parade…Read more

Abure’s Attack On Mama Pee, Barbaric, Insult To Womanhood – Obidient

The Obidient Movement has condemned the attack on one of its members, Ms Precious Oruche (aka Mama Pee), by political thugs in Benin, Edo State, allegedly instigated by former National Chairman of Labour Party, Mr Julius Abure.

Obidient Movement, a support group of the presidential…Read more

Atiku, El-Rufai, Mark, Otti, Others Honour Amaechi’s Son’s Church Wedding

The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other eminent Nigerians, on Saturday in Abuja, attended the Church wedding of the first son of the former Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

Other attendees include the Governor of Abia state…Read more

Osifeso Hails Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr Segun Osifeso, has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s economic reforms that have recently ensured the nation’s gross external reserves rose to $42 billion, an upsurge in revenue surplus and a boom in the capital market.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during…Read more

Conflicts: Tinubu Tells AU To Renew Focus On Diplomacy

President Bola Tinubu has implored the African Union (AU) to reinvigorate diplomacy as the primary and most effective means of conflict resolution on the African continent.

Acknowledging the role played by the AU’s…Read more

Abiodun Meets Investors In China, Seeks Expansion Of Ogun Economic Frontiers

As part of the state’s ongoing investment drive in its various industrial clusters, as well as to strengthen the state’s digital Innovation hub, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has visited China alongside his economic team, seeking expansion of the state’s economy.

A statement by Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser…Read more

Abiodun Meets Rizhao Mayor, Explores Partnership On Olokola Deep Sea Port, Mineral Devt, Others

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, held a strategic meeting with the Mayor of Rizhao, Wang Xinsheng, to deepen economic and cultural ties between the State and the Chinese coastal city.

During the meeting, Governor Abiodun emphasised,…Read more

PENGASSAN Halts Gas Supply To Dangote Refinery

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has directed its members to stop gas supply to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

This was contained in a circular dated September 26, 2025…Read more

KBSG Reaffirms Support For Security Agencies

The Kebbi State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting security agencies in their ongoing fight against banditry and insurgency across the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji…Read more

Gov Sule Calls For Establishment Of Special Courts For Corruption Cases

Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State, has called on the National Assembly to establish special courts dedicated to handling corruption cases in the country.

Governor Sule made this call on Friday at the combined…Read more

Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Motorists, Kill CJTF, Set Six Vehicles Ablaze

The members of the Boko Haram insurgents have ambushed motorists along the Pulka-Kirawa road, killing one member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), injuring several passengers, and setting six vehicles ablaze.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the incident…Read more

2027: ADC Will Offer Purposeful, Brand New Leadership – Nwosu

Former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Ralph Nwosu, has restated that the emergence of the party would bring about a purposeful brand new leadership in the country if elected in 2027.

Nwosu made this assertion in Abakaliki…Read more

Abiodun Seeks China’s Partnership On Olokola Deep Sea Port, Mineral Devt

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has held a high-level meeting with the Mayor of Rizhao, Wang Xinsheng, as part of efforts to deepen economic and cultural cooperation between Ogun State and leading provinces and cities in China.

The meeting, which took place on Saturday…Read more