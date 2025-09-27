Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 28

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, September 28th, 2025.
Reps C’ttee Disagree With PENGASSAN On Shutdown Of Gas, Crude Oil Supply To Dangote Refinery
The House of Representatives Committee on Downstream Petroleum Resources has expressed disagreement with Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over its ongoing industrial action and ordered some of its branches to cut off Gas and crude oil supply to Dangote Refinery.
The committee, in a statement, opined…Read more
Dangote Refinery Resumes Fuel Sales In Naira
Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Saturday announced the resumption of fuel sales in Naira, following the intervention of the Chairman of the Naira-for-Crude Transaction Committee.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the Dangote refinery said …Read more
Interior Minister Unveils Digital Reforms As 689 Immigration Cadets Graduate In Kano
The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Saturday said Nigeria’s immigration management had entered a new era of digital innovation, operational efficiency, and citizen-focused service delivery.
Tunji-Ojo stated this at the passing-out parade…Read more
Abure’s Attack On Mama Pee, Barbaric, Insult To Womanhood – Obidient
The Obidient Movement has condemned the attack on one of its members, Ms Precious Oruche (aka Mama Pee), by political thugs in Benin, Edo State, allegedly instigated by former National Chairman of Labour Party, Mr Julius Abure.
Obidient Movement, a support group of the presidential…Read more
Atiku, El-Rufai, Mark, Otti, Others Honour Amaechi’s Son’s Church Wedding
The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other eminent Nigerians, on Saturday in Abuja, attended the Church wedding of the first son of the former Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.
Other attendees include the Governor of Abia state…Read more
Osifeso Hails Tinubu’s Economic Reforms
The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr Segun Osifeso, has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s economic reforms that have recently ensured the nation’s gross external reserves rose to $42 billion, an upsurge in revenue surplus and a boom in the capital market.
Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during…Read more
Conflicts: Tinubu Tells AU To Renew Focus On Diplomacy
President Bola Tinubu has implored the African Union (AU) to reinvigorate diplomacy as the primary and most effective means of conflict resolution on the African continent.
Acknowledging the role played by the AU’s…Read more
Abiodun Meets Investors In China, Seeks Expansion Of Ogun Economic Frontiers
As part of the state’s ongoing investment drive in its various industrial clusters, as well as to strengthen the state’s digital Innovation hub, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has visited China alongside his economic team, seeking expansion of the state’s economy.
A statement by Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser…Read more
Abiodun Meets Rizhao Mayor, Explores Partnership On Olokola Deep Sea Port, Mineral Devt, Others
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, held a strategic meeting with the Mayor of Rizhao, Wang Xinsheng, to deepen economic and cultural ties between the State and the Chinese coastal city.
During the meeting, Governor Abiodun emphasised,…Read more
PENGASSAN Halts Gas Supply To Dangote Refinery
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has directed its members to stop gas supply to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.
This was contained in a circular dated September 26, 2025…Read more
KBSG Reaffirms Support For Security Agencies
The Kebbi State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting security agencies in their ongoing fight against banditry and insurgency across the state.
The State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji…Read more
Gov Sule Calls For Establishment Of Special Courts For Corruption Cases
Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State, has called on the National Assembly to establish special courts dedicated to handling corruption cases in the country.
Governor Sule made this call on Friday at the combined…Read more
Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Motorists, Kill CJTF, Set Six Vehicles Ablaze
The members of the Boko Haram insurgents have ambushed motorists along the Pulka-Kirawa road, killing one member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), injuring several passengers, and setting six vehicles ablaze.
Saturday Telegraph reports that the incident…Read more
2027: ADC Will Offer Purposeful, Brand New Leadership – Nwosu
Former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Ralph Nwosu, has restated that the emergence of the party would bring about a purposeful brand new leadership in the country if elected in 2027.
Nwosu made this assertion in Abakaliki…Read more
Abiodun Seeks China’s Partnership On Olokola Deep Sea Port, Mineral Devt
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has held a high-level meeting with the Mayor of Rizhao, Wang Xinsheng, as part of efforts to deepen economic and cultural cooperation between Ogun State and leading provinces and cities in China.
The meeting, which took place on Saturday…Read more