Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 27

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Net Worth: Trump Found Liable For Fraud In New York Civil Case

Former President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has been found liable for exaggerating his net worth by billions of dollars in the financial records submitted to banks and insurers.

A New York State Court on Tuesday ruled that Trump and his family business…Read more

Eid-El-Maulud: Wike Charges Residents On Harmony, Peaceful Co-Existence

As the Muslim faithful mark this year’s Eid-El-Maulud, The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has charged residents to respect and promote shared values of harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Wike in his message to celebrate the occasion, said all residents…Read more

Let’s Jettison Personal Differences And Work For Our People, Akpabio To Senators

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, appealed to Senators to forget their differences and work in unity, so as to effectively and efficiently serve the people who entrusted them with their mandate.

Akpabio made this appeal in his address of welcome to his colleagues…Read more

Eid-El-Maulud: Atiku Preaches Peace, Unity Among Nigerians

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the February 25 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for unity and peace among Nigerians.

Atiku in a message to the Muslim community as they join the rest of the world to mark this year’s Eid-el-Maulud anniversary…Read more

BREAKING: Senate Confirms Cardoso As CBN Governor

The Senate has officially approved the nomination of Dr Olayemi Cardoso as the Governor of the substantive Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Cardoso was confirmed alongside four other nominees for the positions of Deputy Governors of the apex bank…Read more

JUST-IN: INEC Fixes Dates For Edo, Ondo Guber Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed dates for the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States next year.

INEC in a statement issued by its National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun on Tuesday…Read more

Eid-El-Maulud: Tinubu Sends Message To Muslims

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Muslim faithful across the country to utilize the Eid-el-Maulud celebration as a time for introspection and earnest prayers for the country.

President Tinubu who made the call on Tuesday in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more

NLC, TUC To Embark On Nationwide Strike October 3

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday announced their plan to embark on a nationwide strike from October 3, 2023.

The leadership of organised labour said the inability of the Federal Government…Read more

Mohbad’s Death: Naira Marley Opens Up, Says I’ll Return To Nigeria If Invited

Popular Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley on Tuesday revealed plans to return to Nigeria to prove his innocence in the death of Afrobeat singer, Mohbad who died under controversial circumstances.

Naira Marley, the Chief Executive Officer of Marlian Records Label made the announcement in a long post shared via his official Instagram page on…Read more

Abbas Begs NLC, TUC, Says Nationwide Strike’ll Worsen Economy

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday appealed to the organised labour to suspend their impending nationwide strike, saying it will worsen the challenges faced by the country.

Abbas, who made the appeal in his address to welcome members back from a two-month annual recess…Read more

JUST-IN: Court Stops Impeachment Of Ondo Dep Governor

The Ondo State House of Assembly has been prohibited from impeaching Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of the state, for alleged gross misconduct by the Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja.

The Court gave the directive after Kayode Adewusi, the attorney for Aiyedatiwa…Read more

CSU Academic Record: Another Tinubu’s Classmate Testifies In US Court

Olajide Adeniji, a self-described classmate of President Bola Tinubu at the Chicago State University (CSU) has declared under oath that he was acquainted with the former Lagos State Governor as an undergraduate student at the University.

Adeniji who spoke at the US Court claimed to be familiar with Tinubu…Read more



Zamfara Abduction: We’re Not Negotiating With Terrorists, FG Replies Gov

The Federal Government has denied negotiating with terrorists for the release of the abducted Zamfara University students.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris…Read more

10th Assembly: Akpabio, Abbas Move To Pacify Aggrieved Lawmakers

The President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio alongside the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is set to reorganise the National Assembly’s standing committees as the Senate prepares to reconvene today following its annual break.

The National Assembly source who is privy to the development said Akpabio and Abbas…Read more

Ameachi Absent As Rivers APC Visits Ganduje

The former Minister of Transportation and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi was absent on Tuesday when the stakeholders of the party in Rivers State visited the National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje at the National Headquarters.

It would be recalled that since Amaechi lost the presidential ticket of the party to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in June 2022…Read more

Money Supply Behind Rising Inflation – Cardoso

The newly-appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, on Tuesday, explained that the money supply was responsible for the rising inflation in the country.

Cardoso gave this explanation during his screening and confirmation as the Governor of the CBN …Read more