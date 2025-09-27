Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 27

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, September 27th, 2025.

NNPC Ltd Monthly Profit Increases By 91% To N539bn

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that it achieved a 91.3 per cent increase in its monthly profit.

It stated that it rose to N539 billion in August 2025 from N185 billion in July.

This was contained in its Monthly Report…Read more

Nigeria @65: Fajuyi, Yakassai, Fadahunsi Uwazurike, Sule, Others Point Way Forward

Several prominent Nigerians have expressed their views with regard to the state of the nation ahead of Wednesday’s 65th anniversary of the country’s Independence.

In their various interventions, they were…Read more

Coalition: You Can’t Railroad Obi To Join ADC – Obidient

The Obidient Movement has told the coalition platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), that it can’t force the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to join the party.

New Telegraph had earlier reported…Read more

Tinubu Commends Oyedepo’s Focus, Discipline At 71

President Bola Tinubu has commended Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCWW) and Senior Pastor of Faith Tabernacle, for his focus, discipline and diligence over the years as he turns 71.

He joined family members, congregants…Read more

Tinubu Hails Ladoja On Coronation As 44th Olubadan

President Bola Tinubu on Friday hailed the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, describing him as a rare gem in history.

Speaking during Ladoja’s coronation in Ibadan, Oyo State, on…Read more

Ibadan Lucky To Have Ladoja As Oba – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said the installation of former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan, will enhance the development of the city.

Atiku, in a goodwill message, stated that…Read more

Nigeria’s Economy Has Turned Corner For Growth, Prosperity – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Friday assured Nigerians that the Nation’s economy has turned a corner and will soon witness growth and prosperity.

He gave the cheering news in Ibadan, Oyo state capital…Read more

Industrial Crisis: Reps C’ttee To Wade Into Dangote/NUPENG Face-Off

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has said it will wade into the face-off between Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ikenga…Read more

Benue Govt Sets To Build Airport, Export/Import Processing Zone

Benue State Government is to build an airport with three wings: International, Domestic and Cargo, as well as an Export/Import Processing Zone (EIPZ) along Makurdi-Gboko road to ameliorate the hardship of the people.

The State Commissioner for Lands and Survey…Read more

Olubadan: Makinde Presents Staff, Certificate Of Office To Ladoja

The Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde has presented the Staff and Certificate of Office to the former governor of the state, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, following his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

New Telegraph reports that Makinde…Read more

Tinubu Campaigners Inaugurate Campaign Office, Ward Executives In Ondo

‎A group campaigning for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu under the auspices of the Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) has inaugurated a new secretariat in Akure, the Ondo State capital, for easy coordination of the activities of the group.

Also, the AMG inaugurated more than…Read more

Kogi Govt Deepens Ties With Agencies, Investors To Boost Food Security, Agro-Export

Kogi State Government has intensified collaboration with federal agencies and international partners to reposition agriculture as the mainstay of the state’s economy, ensure food security, and promote agricultural export.

This followed a working visit to…Read more

Olubadan Coronation: Tinubu Arrives In Ibadan

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, Oyo State, for the coronation of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

President Tinubu was received by a jubilant…Read more

UNGA 80: Tinubu Is As Intelligent, Strategic As Trump – Ex-NIIA DG

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, has opined that despite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s absence from this year’s United Nations Assembly (UNGA), he is just as intelligent, cautious and strategic as the 47th President of the United States (US) Donald Trump.

Akinterinwa, who made this remark on Friday while…Read more

UNGA80: Shettima Meets UN Secretary-General On Nigeria’s Security Council Bid

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Friday met with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres at UN headquarters in the United States to discuss key issues, including Nigeria’s quest for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council and other matters of mutual interest.

According to a release by his spokesman…Read more