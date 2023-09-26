Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 26

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

APC To Atiku: No Propaganda, Misinformation Would Make You President

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to bury his presidential ambition, saying no propaganda or misinformation can make him President.

The ruling party made this remark on Monday while responding to some allegations of Atiku’s aide, Phrank Shuaibu…Read more

BREAKING: Tribunal Upholds Sanwo-Olu’s Victory

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has upheld the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the actual winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

Justice Mikhail Abdullah confirmed Sanwo-Olu’s victory and simultaneously dismissed the petitions…Read more

FG Rolls Out Programmes For 63rd Anniversary Celebration

The Federal Government on Monday rolled out the activities for the 63rd Independence Day anniversary of the country.

The theme of this year’s anniversary, according to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume…Read more

Senate To Screen Nominees For CBN Governor, Deputies Tuesday

The Senate will on Tuesday, screen former Chairman of the Board of Citi Bank Nigeria, Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso for the position of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Senate will screen four nominees for the positions of CBN Deputy Governors…Read more

Supreme Court Fire Incident Suspicious – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worry over the fire incident that occurred at the Supreme Court on Monday, describing it as suspicious.

The party and its presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had last week, filed an appeal before the apex court…Read more

IMF To FG: Factor Climate Change Policies Into National Economic Framework

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) wants both the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to play active roles in addressing climate change by integrating climate policies into the nation’s economic frameworks.

Vimal Thakoor, Fund’s Advisor, Macroeconomics and Climate advised at the Africa Training Institute/ IMF (ATI/IMF) workshop on climate change…Read more

FG Will Soon Release CBN Audit Report To Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government on Money said it would soon make public the audit report of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and how it affected the economy of the country.

According to the Federal Government…Read more

Strip Obasanjo Of All Chieftaincy Titles, Group Tells Yoruba Monarchs

Following his denigrating treatment of some Oyo State monarchs in Iseyin on September 15, 2023, where he commanded them to stand up and sit down like a Headmaster to his pupils, a group, Yoruba World Congress (Worldwide), has urged traditional rulers in Yoruba land to strip former President Olusegun Obasanjo of all chieftaincy titles bestowed on him with immediate effect.

In a statement by the Secretary General of the group, Engr. Stephen Ajayi…Read more

Poor Economy Reason Nigeria’s 63rd Anniversary’ll Be Low Key – FG

The Federal Government has said it opted to mark the nation’s 63rd independence anniversary in low key because of the economic realities the country is presently facing.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume…Read more

NNPCL, NCDMB, IOCs Sign MoU To Reduce Contracting Cycle

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and some International Oil Companies (IOCs) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU signed will contribute to Ease of Doing Business…Read more

TUC Protests In Lagos Over RTEAN Ban (Photos)

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) on Monday embarked on a one-day protest in Lagos State.

New Telegraph reports that the TUC is staging the protest in response to the ban imposed by the Lagos State Government…Read more

BREAKING: Lagos Shuts Oyingbo, Alayabiagba Markets Over Environmental Issues

The Lagos State Government has shut down the Oyingbo and Alayabiagba markets in Lagos Mainland due to environmental issues, which are caused by indiscriminate disposal of waste, road trading, and noise pollution.

The state government through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA)…Read more

Obi, An Apostle Of Politics Without Violence – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has described as a figment of the imagination of fortune tellers, the insinuation that its presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi would soon arrested for orchestrating violence in the country.

The party in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh…Read more

FCT: Wike To Recover Ground Rent From NNPC, CBN, Police, FIRS, Others

Nyesome wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is set to recover outstanding ground rents owed to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) by some private and government institutions.

According to a list recently published by the FCTA…Read more

RTEAN: Organised Private Sector Warns TUC Against Strike

The Organized Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) has warned the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) against its planned strike and protest scheduled for Monday over the continued suspension of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

Speaking in a statement issued by the Director-General of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, Mr Wale Oyerinde…Read more

BREAKING: Supreme Court Chambers Gut Fire

A section of the Supreme Court complex in Abuja has been engulfed by fire in the early hours of Monday, September 25.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire damaged three offices of the judges of the Supreme Court…Read more

NNPCL Speaks On Recruiting New Employees

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has debunked the rumours making rounds on social media that the company is recruiting new employees.

Debunking the viral report in a statement issued on Monday via its X (formerly Twitter) handle…Read more