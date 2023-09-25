Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 25

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, September 25, 2023.

Lagos Election Tribunal To Deliver Judgment Monday

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will on Monday, September 25 deliver its judgment regarding the petition filed against the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

The tribunal would deliver judgment on the petitions filed by Abdulazeez Olajide Adeniran…Read more

LASG: No Need For TUC/RTEAN Protest

The Lagos State Government has reacted to the planned protest and subsequent industrial action by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the continuous suspension of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) by the state government.

New Telegraph had on Saturday reported that the leadership of the TUC threatened to embark on an indefinite industrial action in Lagos State…Read more

FG Still Subsidising Petrol – Atiku

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said despite the claim by President Bola Tinubu in his inaugural speech, that fuel subsidy has been removed, the Federal Government is still subsiding the product.

Atiku in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, noted that with oil price now selling at $94 per barrel…Read more

Ajuri Ngelale Not Qualified To Speak For The President – NIPR

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations has taken a sweep on Mr Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is not a certified member of the (NIPR) and is therefore not qualified for the job, credible.

Newly elected governing council members of the Institute said that the law establishing the NIPR…Read more

Obi’s Supreme Court Appeal Exercise In Futility – LP Chieftain

The Coordinator of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential election in Ekiti State, Moses Jolayemi, has said that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s effort to appeal the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgment is an exercise in futility.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that on Wednesday, September 6…Read more

SERAP Calls On Tinubu To Probe Missing $15bn, N200bn Oil Revenues

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to beam his searchlight into the $15 billion and N200 billion missing oil revenue in Nigeria between 2020 to 2021.

Kolawole Oluwadare, the Deputy Director of SERAP who made the call in a statement issued on Sunday asked President Tinubu…Read more

CSU Record: Resign Now, You’ve Become A National Embarrassment, Atiku Camp Tells Tinubu

Following the controversy surrounding the academic record of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the Chicago State University, the media aide of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe has called on the president to resign.

Ibe who made the call ahead of the resumption of the court case on Monday…Read more

Obaseki/Shaibu Feud Karma For Betraying Oshiomhole – Osagie

Samson Osagie, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives has opined that the ongoing discord between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Shaibu Philips, may be a form of karma for their perceived betrayal of Adams Oshiomhole.

Osagie made this remark while speaking in an interview with the Punch…Read more

78th UNGA: Remi Tinubu Discussion With UN Dep Secretary-General Emerges

The discussion between Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Amina Jane Mohammed during the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York has emerged.

Remi Tinubu who spoke after the meeting via her verified X handle revealed…Read more

NMA Accuses Lagos Govt Of Paying More Attention To Mohbad’s Death Over Doctors’ Death

The Chairman of the Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Benjamin Oluwatosin has accused the Lagos State government of giving greater consideration to the passing of the late singer, Mohbad than to doctors who sacrificed their lives while carrying out their duties in the state.

It would be recalled that since the passing of the 27-year-old singer on Tuesday…Read more

Edo North APC Leaders Endorse Agba For Governorship Ticket

Prominent political leaders on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North Senatorial District have endorsed the immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, as their choice aspirant for the party’s ticket during the forthcoming governorship primary election.

The endorsement came at a meeting convened in Jattu by a former Chairman…Read more

Taraba To Pay NYSC Corps Members N85,000 Stipend

The Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas has approved the sum of N50,000 as medical allowance to members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to schools across the state.

This was contained in a Statement issued on Sunday by the state Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman…Read more

David Mark Tasks 10th Assembly To Set Legislative Agenda To Tackle Nat’l Malaise

A former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has tasked the 10th National Assembly, to evolve and prioritize its legislative agenda that would effectively tackle the worrisome national malaise, currently getting out of hand in the country…Read more

Soyinka Taunts Obasanjo Over ‘Disrespect’ To Oyo Monarchs (Video)

Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has mocked former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his action towards the traditional rulers at an event in Iseyin, Oyo State.

New Telegraph recalls that Obasanjo, during the commissioning of the Iseyin Campus of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)…Read more

Make Security Your Priority, Uwak Tells Federal, State Govts

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak has alerted that Nigeria is gradually descending into anarchy with the high rate of insecurity in the country.

Uwak said it was dangerous for the survival and progress of the country for its territories…Read more