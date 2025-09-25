Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 25

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, September 25th, 2025.

Olubadan: Separate Tradition From Politics, Obasanjo Tells Ladoja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on his formal ascension to the throne, while urging him to keep politics distinct from traditional leadership

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant…Read more

Ladoja’s Emergence Will Modernise Ibadan – Prof Falola

A renowned Professor of African Studies, Toyin Falola, has declared that the emergence of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland will no doubt bring about modernisation to the ancient city.

The Ibadan-born historian who identified…Read more

Tinubu Summons Ex-Rivers Administrator, Ibas To Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu has summoned the immediate past Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), to the State House.

Ibas arrived at the presidential villa at 5:50 pm…Read more

INEC Lifts Ban On FCT Area Council Elections’ Campaign

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ban campaign for the February 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja Area Council elections.

The INEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun…Read more

Gov Otu Empowers 400 Youths, Ex-Agitators With N800m Grants In C’River

In a major empowerment drive aimed at tackling economic inequality and curbing youth restiveness, Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, on Tuesday disbursed ₦800 million to 400 beneficiaries, including 200 farmers and 200 former members of the defunct Bakassi Defence Force.

Each beneficiary, who had recently completed…Read more

Tinubu Congratulates Ex-Housing Minister Gwarzo On 65th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to his long-standing associate and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

The President praised the former Minister…Read more

Tinubu Confers Posthumous Honours On Ogoni Four

President Bola Tinubu has conferred posthumous national honours on four late Ogoni leaders, popularly known as the Ogoni Four, while unveiling plans to resume oil production in Ogoniland after more than three decades.

Those honoured with the title of Commander…Read more

Yorubas Are My In-Laws, My Extended Family – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria and leading ADC presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described the Yoruba people as one of the finest races in the world, stressing that they hold a special place in his life and political journey.

In a statement by his Media Consultant…Read more

FG Unveils Theme For Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary

The Federal Government has unveiled the official theme for Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary celebrations: “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation.”

In a statement signed by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information…Read more

Obasa Warns Ex-LG Chairmen Against Controlling Successors

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has cautioned immediate past chairmen of local governments and local council development areas (LCDAs) in the state against exerting undue influence on their successors.

Obasa issued the warning on Tuesday, September 23…Read more

Naira For Crude Oil Policy Has Implications For Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has said the Naira-for-Crude Oil Policy carries significant implications for Nigeria’s foreign exchange stability and revenue generation.

Abbas, who stated this on Monday while inaugurating…Read more

PDP Reacts To Fubara’s Alleged Defection To APC

The Rivers chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, said the party is not disturbed over the allegation of possible defection of Governor Siminalayi Fubara to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the development, the State Chairman of the party…Read more

Olubadan Coronation: Ibadan Airport Reopens

The Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan has officially reopened, recording its first successful landing on Wednesday after being shut down in March 2025 for an upgrade to international standards.

The milestone flight, which touched down…Read more

Wike Arrives Uyo To Commission 15.13km Ikot Otomo–Azumini Road

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has arrived in Uyo for the official commissioning of the newly completed 15.13-kilometre Ikot Otomo–Azumini Road, a major project linking Akwa Ibom and Abia states.

The inauguration, scheduled for Wednesday…Read more

Akpabio Is Running N’Assembly As A Dictator – Natasha

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has described Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as a “Dictator”.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan made this remark on Tuesday…Read more