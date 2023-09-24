Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 24

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, September 24, 2023.

JUST-IN: 34 Killed As Fire Guts Illegal Fuel Depot In Benin Republic

No fewer than 34 persons were confirmed dead when a contraband fuel depot exploded into flames in Benin Republic near the border with Nigeria on Saturday.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at a warehouse for smuggled fuel…Read more

Our First Priority As Leaders Should Be People – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday, declared that the first priority of the 10th National Assembly should be the people of Nigeria, stressing that the success of a leader depends on the achievements of the led.

Akpabio made this declaration in his speech titled, “The National Assembly and our destiny”…Read more

National Assembly’ll Partner Tinubu To Rescue Nigeria – Akpabio

Senate President, Chief Godswill Akpabio has assured President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration of the determination of the lawmakers to synergize with him to find lasting solutions to the mirage of problems plaguing the country.

Akpabio who spoke on Saturday at a retreat for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly held in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State…Read more

TUC Threatens Strike In Lagos Over RTEAN Ban

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Saturday threatened to embark on industrial action in Lagos State over the continuous suspension of the activities of one of its affiliates, the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The President of the TUC, Festus Osifo who spoke at a press conference in Abuja…Read more

Tribunal Judgment: Protest Hits Kano Over Gov Abba Sacking

The supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and its governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf Kyari on Friday hit the streets in protest against the decision of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sacking the incumbent governor of the state.

Saturday Telegraph had on Wednesday reported that the tribunal declared the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…Read more

CSU Academic Record: Atiku, NNPP, LP Knocks Tinubu, Ask What He’s Hiding

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) amongst others have knocked President Bola Tinubu for denying every access to ensure that his Chicago State University’s academic records are not accessible.

As ripples of the academic records of President Tinubu continued to reverberate…Read more

Ministerial Appointment: Why PDP Keeps Mum Over Wike’s Claim – NEC Member

A member of the National Working Committee (NEC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Abdullahi has finally opened up on why the leadership of the party has kept mum over claims made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike‘s notification of his appointment.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Wike, a chieftain of the PDP was appointed as the FCT minister…Read more

Suspect Arrested For Injecting Mohbad Not Nurse – NANNM

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Lagos State Council has refuted the media reports alleging that one of its members was apprehended for administering an injection on the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

Recall that Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father, previously stated that the singer passed away on September 12 at a Lagos hospital…Read more

Mohbad’s Death: Lady Claims To Have A Baby For Late Singer

Barely two weeks after the death of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, Better known as Mohbad, a yet-to-be-identified lady has allegedly said she has a baby for the late singer.

According to the anonymous lady, she was impregnated by the late singer and gave birth…Read more

Soludo’s Free Education Policy Deceptive, Unrealistic – APC

Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo to clarify what his free education policy really means.

The APC’s query followed the declaration of a levy-free education in the Anambra State…Read more

Kogi: Yahaya Bello Slams N5bn Defamation Suit Against Natasha

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has filed a N5 million defamation suit against Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi Central Senatorial District.

In the lawsuit filed at the Kogi State High Court last week, Governor Bello among other things is asking the court to issue a restraining order preventing…Read more

When Abuja-Lagos Highway Will Be Completed – Umahi

David Umahi, the Minister of Works on Saturday disclosed that the project of the planned Abuja-Lagos highway is expected to be completed within a timeframe of four years.

Umahi who spoke at a press conference in Abuja said once the construction of the highway…Read more

IPOB Replies Lagbaja, Says Soldiers Didn’t End Sit-At-Home In S’East

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to the comment credited to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja that the Nigerian military was responsible for halting the Monday sit-at-home demonstration in the Southeast region.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the COAS, Lagbaja reportedly said the Monday routine exercise…Read more

Mohbad’s Death: Police Issue Warning To Bloggers, Celebs, Others

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has issued a stern warning to bloggers, celebrities, and other individuals, cautioning them not to impede the investigation into the death of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known by his stage name Mohbad.

The Police gave the warning on Friday in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi…Read more



FULL TEXT: Tribunal Ruling Affirming Peter Mbah As Enugu Governor

On Thursday, The Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal upheld the election of Peter Mbah of the People’s Democratic Party as the authentic winner of the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

The three-member tribunal led by Kudirat Akano, while delivering the judgment…Read more