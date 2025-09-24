Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 24

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, September 24th, 2025.

Nigerians Won’t Extend Your Tenure Beyond 2027, ADC Tells Tinubu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared that Nigerians will not extend President Bola Tinubu’s tenure beyond 2027, citing worsening insecurity, economic hardship, and widespread suffering under his administration.

In a statement by its interim National Publicity Secretary

Natasha: Our Struggle Not In Vain, Tyranny Won’t Stand – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that the unsealing of the office of Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, by the management of the National Assembly, is proof that Nigerians can collectively triumph over tyranny.

In a statement on Tuesday, Atiku noted that

Gov Otu Receives Holcim Group, Assures Investors Of Favourable Climate

Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State has assured Holcim Cement, new majority owner of Lafarge Africa PLC, of his administration’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for investment growth in Cross River State.

Otu gave the assurance while receiving

Olubadan Coronation: Oyo Announces Road Closures, Traffic Advisory For Friday

The Oyo State Government has announced traffic restrictions in Ibadan ahead of the coronation of the 44th Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, scheduled for Friday at Mapo Hall.

According to the security sub-committee of the coronation

UNGA 80: Trump Criticizes UN, Europe Over Migration Crisis

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump of the United States (US) berated the United Nations (UN) and Europe during his first appearance at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) since his return to the White House in January 2025.

President Trump, who spoke with world leaders

A’Ibom @38: Nigeria’s Best Kept Secret, Destination Of Choice – Eno

Governor Umo Eno has described Akwa Ibom State as Nigeria’s “best kept secret” and “destination of choice,” citing landmark achievements in infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, health, and education over the past 38 years.

In a statewide broadcast to mark the 38th anniversary

DSS Interrogates Malami Over Convoy’s Attack

The former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has reportedly been interrogated by the Department of State Services (DSS) over an attack on his convoy in Kebbi State.

New Telegraph gathered that Malami

UNGA: Nigeria Leads Global Push For Gender Equality

Nigeria has reaffirmed its leadership role in advancing gender equality on the global stage, with the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, championing the cause at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Delivering Nigeria's statement at the High-Level

Oborevwori Tasks LGs On Devt, Security At Delta Councillors’ Forum Symposium

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has charged local government chairmen and councillors across the state to leverage financial autonomy to drive sustainable grassroots development, strengthen security, and improve service delivery.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Delta State Councillors'

CBN Cuts Lending Rate By 50 Basis Points To 27%

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points to 27 percent from 27.5 percent.

The decision was announced at the ongoing

Obasa Celebrates Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has joined dignitaries from the Diplomatic Corps, government, corporate sector, and industries to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. The colourful event took place at the Grand Ballroom of the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Monday, September 22.

Delivering a keynote address

BREAKING: Natasha Resumes Senate Duties

Following the expiration of the six-month suspension of the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, from the Senate, the embattled lawmaker on Tuesday, September 23, resumed legislative duties.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that

Senate Unseals Natasha’s Office Ahead Of Resumption

Following the expiration of his six month suspension, the Senate has reopened the office of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan representing Kogi Central in Suite 2.05 of the Senate wing, months after it was sealed.

New Telegraph recalls that the lawmaker

Olubadan Coronation Rites Begin With Prayers

The coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja has commenced with interdenominational prayers at the Olubadan Palace in Oke-Aremo, in the Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state.

The event which took place on Monday

UNGA 80: Trump To Address World Leaders In New York

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, will on Tuesday address the United Nations General Meeting (UNGA) currently ongoing in New York.

New Telegraph reports that the 47th US