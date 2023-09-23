Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 23

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Reps To Reconvene Next Tuesday

The House of Representatives will on Tuesday, September 26 resume from its annual recess to continue the first legislative year of the 10th Assembly.

House spokesman, Hon. Akin Rotimi Jr. who disclosed this on Friday…Read more

APC 10th Anniversary: Party To Celebrate With Activities Nationwide

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it would celebrate its 10th anniversary nationwide with fun fares.

The party, which stated this after its 133rd National Working Committee (NWC) meeting at the National Headquarters in Abuja…Read more

BREAKING: Cardoso Assumes Office As Acting CBN Governor

The newly-appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Olayemi Cardoso on Friday officially assumed office at the headquarters of the Apex Bank in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Dr Cardoso fully assumed duties alongside the Deputy Governors-Designate…Read more

CSU: Tinubu Has Something To Hide’ – Atiku’s Aide

Following the circumstances surrounding the Chicago State University (CSU) certificate of President Bola Tinubu, the Media Adviser to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe had claimed that Tinubu is concealing certain details regarding his academic records.

Ibe made this statement in response to a motion filed by President Tinubu…Read more

BREAKING: NLC To Embark On Indefinite Strike Friday

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced plans to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike due to the government’s failure to meet its demands.

The NLC’s Head of Department for Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah…Read more

Tuition Fee Hike: FG Begs Students, Parents Not To Disrupt Academic Session

As universities get set to resume, the Federal Government has appealed to students, lecturers, and parents not to engage in any activity that would disrupt the smooth flow of the academic session.

Read more The appeal was occasioned by fears by the Congress of University Academics of a possible disruption in the system by students, as a result of…

US Court Delays Release Of Tinubu’s Academic Records The United States Court in charge of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar’s petition against Presidential Bola Tinubu has agreed to stay an order requiring Chicago State University (CSU) to release the academic records in two days. Jeffrey Gilbert, US magistrate judge for the Northern District of Illinois…Read more You’ve Proven Your Political Ambition Is Not Worth Blood Of Any Nigerian, Group Tells Jonathan Former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has been awarded the Symbol of Peace in the maiden edition of the ‘100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa.’ New Telegraph reports that he was presented the award by the ‘100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa’ project…Read more JUST-IN: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Mutfwang, Dismisses Nentawe’s Petition The Plateau State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos has affirmed the election of Caleb Mannanseh Mutfwang of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as Governor of Plateau State and dismissed the Petition filed by DDrNentawe Yilwada Goshwe of the APC. Dr Nentawe had approached the Tribunal challenging the declaration of Mutfwang by INEC…Read more Police Speak On Teargas Usage At MohBad’s Candlelight Procession In Lekki The Lagos State Police Command has denied the allegations of using live ammunition on individuals who had assembled at the Lekki Tollgate to mourn and show their sympathy for the late singer, MohBad, on Thursday evening. New Telegraph reports that multiple videos circulating on social media…Read more I’m One Of The Lucky Survivours Of Abject Poverty – Tinubu President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday said he was one of the lucky survivors of gripping poverty in Nigeria. President Tinubu stated this while speaking with the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres…Read more

JUST-IN: Wike Swears In FCTA Secretaries The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has sworn in the Secretary of Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership of the administration, Charles Elechi and others. Elechi before his appointment was a two-term Commissioner for Agriculture…Read more Mutfwang Hails Tribunal Judgment, Dedicates Victory To God, Plateau People Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has expressed profound joy at the Gubernatorial Election Petitions Tribunal’s judgment confirming his victory in the March 2023 elections. While speaking with journalists in Jos while reacting to the victory expressed…Read more Guber Poll: Light Is Coming To Kogi – Adeleke Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Friday said the success of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 governorship election will bring light to the people of Kogi State. Adeleke who is Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Kogi election…Read more Tinubu Not First African Leader To Ring NASDAQ Bell – Presidency Following the claim that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the first African leader to ring the closing bell at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automatic Quotation System (NASDAQ) in New York, the presidency on Friday backtracked on the claim. President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more