Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 23

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, September 22nd, 2025.

UNGA 80: Shettima Markets Nigeria’s $200bn Energy Transition Opportunity To Investors

Vice President Kashim Shettima has showcased Nigeria’s $200 billion energy transition opportunity to investors, emphasising the need for partnerships to maximise the multi-faceted, multi-billion-dollar investment opportunities across the country.

This came as he highlighted

Fubara Visits Tinubu, Says He’ll Be Working Peacefully With Wike

The reinstated Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday was at the Presidential Villa to brief President Bola Tinubu following his resumption in office after a six-month emergency rule in the state.

Governor Fubara, who spoke

Fubara: Nigeria Losing Economic Opportunities Over Underutilization Of Rivers Ports

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said the underutilization of the two ports in the state makes the country lose enormous economic opportunities, noting that until their capacities are optimised, Rivers and Nigeria will continue to miss out on jobs, investments, and industrial growth.

Fubara made this assertion

FCT Polls: LP Still Missing As INEC Publishes Final List Of Candidates

The Labour Party (LP) is not among the list of political parties fielding candidates in the February 2026 Abuja Area Council elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in

Oyo APC To Makinde: It’s Insensitive To Spend N110m On Falconets Match While Hospitals Are Shut

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has condemned Governor Seyi Makinde’s decision to bankroll the international soccer match between Nigeria’s Under 20 Female team and their Rwandan counterparts with a whopping sum of N110 million at the expense of many critical responsibilities which require the attention of the state government.

The opposition party specifically

APC Asks FG To Investigate Alleged Looting By Officials Of Osun Govt

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alerted the Federal Government to beam its searchlight on the alleged ongoing looting of the federal hospital in Osogbo and sharp practices in the accreditation of some medical courses in the Osun State University Teaching Hospital by the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

According to APC in a statement

Natasha Challenges Court’s Jurisdiction, Slams FG For Abuse Of Power

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has launched a legal offensive against the Federal Government, describing the criminal defamation charges filed against her as a brazen attempt at political persecution.

Filing Preliminary Objections

Tinubu Reaffirms Support For Constitution Review

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to constitutional reforms that will strengthen Nigeria’s institutions, promote justice, and guarantee fundamental rights.

He also called on Nigerians

I’m Implementing Tinubu’s Vision In FCT – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said that so long as he remains committed to implementing President Bola Tinubu’s vision, he won’t bother how much criticism that would be unleashed on him by detractors.

Wike, who on Monday

Wike’s Grassroots Political Group, GDI Faults Fubara’s Airport Reception

The Grassroots Democratic Initiative (GDI), a group that carries out political campaigns for Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has faulted the reception that supporters of Rivers State governor, Siminialayi Fubara, accorded him at the Omagwa International Airport, Omagwa.

The president-general of GDI

CSOs Warn NLC President Against Moves To Undermine Senate, Judiciary

Campaign for the Workers Rights in Nigeria has accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Mr Joe Ajero, of alleged moves to undermine the Nigerian Senate and the Judiciary, warning that the action could be tantamount to creating chaos and uncertainty in the Nation Polity.

"The Senate and the Judiciary

Ekiti Guber: No Preferred Aspirant – APC Screening C’ttee

The Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ekiti State governorship ticket on Monday said the ruling party has no preferred aspirant.

The Chairman of the Screening

UNGA 80: Shettima Receives Briefings From Foreign Affairs Minister

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in New York, United States of America, to attend the 80th week-long session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), scheduled to hold in the city from Monday.

Representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Edo PDP Kicks As Elected Councillors Get Certificates Of Return

Despite protests in some quarters, including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, the 63 elected councillors in the by-election conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) last Saturday were on Monday issued Certificates of Return.

The main opposition PDP had earlier

Cybercrime: Court Adjourns Natasha’s Trial To Oct 20

The commencement of trial in the cybercrime charges brought against the suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, before the Federal High Court in Abuja has been adjourned to October 20 following an objection raised by her counsel, Ehiogie West-Idahosa, SAN.

At the resumed sitting on Monday