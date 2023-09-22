Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 22

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, September 22, 2023.

Palliative: Infrastructure Bank To Commit N13bn To Cushion Subsidy Removal

Infrastructure Bank is providing about N13 billion in support of the Federal Government’s palliative for fuel subsidy removal.

palliatives for subsidy removal by the bank would come through the provision of the transportation system

Nigeria Has What It Takes To Overcome Her Challenges – Abdulsalami

On Thursday, former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd.) said Nigeria has what it takes to surmount her challenges.

This is just as the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma

Kwankwaso Traded Kano Guber Seat For Ministerial Slot – NNPP Chieftain

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abass Onilewura, has accused the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as the brain behind the sacking of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, by the tribunal.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday reported that Nasir Gawuna

Imoke, Udoma, 163 Others Affected As Wike Revokes Lands In Abuja

A host of prominent Nigerians and politicians have been affected by the decision of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike to revoke the ownership of some lands in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

According to a document signed by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Olushade Adeshola



BREAKING: Mohbad’s Autopsy Concluded, Await Result – Police

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday night said the autopsy carried out on the late Afrobeats musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been concluded.

The Lagos Police Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development via his verified X handle

N’ Delta Group Seeks Tinubu’s Approval Of Artisanal Refining To End Oil Theft

The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to put a stop to oil theft and boost security in the Niger Delta and the Gulf of Guinea by supporting the call for artisanal refining.

YEAC-Nigeria campaigns against pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft

Cult Killings: Ogun PDP Kicks As DSS Arrests Lawmaker, Bello

The Ogun State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday kicked against the arrest of a member of the state House of Assembly, Damilare Bello by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged involvement in the recent killing of about 20 persons by suspected cultists in Sagamu.

The party confirmed the arrest of Bello, a PDP lawmaker representing Sagamu Constituency 1

BREAKING: Mohbad’s Body Exhumed For Autopsy

Following the controversy surrounding the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has exhumed the body of the singer for autopsy to unravel the actual cause of his death.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Lagos State Police Command

Atiku’s Camp Pushes For David Mark As Next PDP Chairman

Barring the last-minute changes, the supporters of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, are advocating for the former Senate President, David Mark, to become the next National Chairman of the party.

New Telegraph recalls that following the suspension of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, in March 2023

Tinubu Rings Closing Bell At NASDAQ, Says Nigeria Open For Investment

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on foreign investors to bring their capital into the country as his government is working on easing the free flow of capital.

Tinubu stated this just before he rang the Closing Bell of NASDAQ, New York

Why I Ordered CSU To Release Tinubu’s Academic Records – US Judge

Following the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar in the United States Court, the judge of the US District Court for the Northern District, Jeffrey Gilbert has disclosed why he ordered Chicago State University (CSU) to release President Bola Tinubu’s academic certificates to Nigerian opposition leader, Atiku.

The judge who spoke during his ruling on Wednesday said the need to confirm the genuineness or otherwise

JUST-IN: Gunmen Kill Two Police Officers In Enugu

Yet-to-be-identified assailants have reportedly killed two Police Mobile Force officers while another sustained bullet injuries during an ambush in Enugu State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident happened at about 7:30 pm on Wednesday

Nigeria Does Not Have Any Reason To Be Poor – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described Nigeria as home to a lot of business opportunities, saying the country does not have any reason to be poor.

President Tinubu who spoke at a town hall meeting with Nigerians in diaspora on Wednesday

Petrol Marketers Threatens Strike Over Deplorable Roads In Edo

Owing to the deplorable roads in Edo State, the state branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has threatened to halt the sales of fuel from next week Wednesday if the failed portions of roads in the state are not repaired.

In a letter to Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, dated September 18, 2023

UPDATE: Shaibu Begs Obaseki For Forgiveness, Says They Can Still Work Together

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu on Thursday begged his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki for forgiveness over his involvement in the ongoing political impasse

Shaibu made the plea in Benin while addressing journalists shortly after receiving members of the Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria (CMON)