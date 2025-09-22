Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 22

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, September 22nd, 2025.

Bagos Demands Justice, Stronger Action To End Plateau Killings

Former Member of the House of Representatives for Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, Dachung Musa Bagos, has renewed calls for decisive action to end the wave of violent attacks devastating Plateau communities.

Bagos made the call during a condolence…Read more

Tinubu Inherited Frightening Road Conditions — Umahi

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has lamented the deplorable state of federal roads inherited by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, describing the situation as “frightening.”

Speaking after inspecting ongoing works on the Abuja…Read more

Fubara Attends Thanksgiving Service At Opobo/Nkoro

The reinstated Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Sunday, expressed gratitude to God and his family during his first church service after his return to Government House in Port Harcourt.

In a video aired by Channels Television…Read more

Mbah Making Waves, Contractors Feel Safe In Enugu – Joint NASS Cttee On Works

The Joint National Assembly Committee on Works, comprising members of the Senate and House of Representatives, has commended the transformation in Enugu State under Governor Peter Mbah, noting that his approval rating is high both nationally and locally.

The commendation came during the committee’s….Read more

SERAP Asks Tinubu To Drop Cybercrime Charges Against Sowore

Following the fracas between the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore and the Department of State Services (DSS) over anti-President Bola Tinubu’s Post on X, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project SERAP) has asked the President to withdraw the criminal charges filed against the activist.

This was as the organisation also urged…Read more

Creative Industry Now Global Economic Powerhouse – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described the creative industry as a global economic powerhouse and no longer a mere side attraction.

The governor stated this on Saturday…Read more

You’re Mother Of Nation, Akpabio Hails Remi Tinubu At 65

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Sunday, joined other eminent Nigerians in celebrating First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday, describing her as a ‘Pillar of love and strength to her husband, the less privileged and the nation at large.’

Akpabio’s congratulatory message was contained…Read more

JUST-IN: Ooni Visits 44th Olubadan Designate, Ladoja In Ibadan

Barely five days to the commencement of the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, on Sunday, paid a courtesy visit to the Olubadan designate, Rashidi Ladoja.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Ooni of Ife…Read more

Mutfwang Describes First Lady Oluremi Tinubu As Unifier

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has joined millions of Nigerians and well-wishers across the globe in celebrating the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

In a statement, Governor Mutfwang…Read more

Gov Oborevwori Felicitates Senator Oluremi Tinubu At 65

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday, describing her as a woman of grace, compassion, and exemplary leadership.

In a statement issued in Asaba by…Read more

UNGA 80: Shettima Departs Abuja For New York

On Sunday, Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, departed Abuja for New York, where he will be representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications…Read more

Shettima Hails Remi Tinubu At 65th Birthday

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described the 65th birthday of First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as a milestone that reflects decades of brilliant motherhood and exemplary service to the nation.

In a heartfelt tribute on Sunday, Shettima wrote…Read more

Anambra Takes Over My Reelection Campaign, Says Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has declared that the people of the state have taken ownership of his reelection campaign ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Abatete…Read more

Adebayo Reacts To Economic Stability’s Claims Under Tinubu Govt

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has said that the much-celebrated economic stability under President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) is a ruse.

Reacting to the report that inflation…Read more

How C’River Won AFSNET 2026 Hosting Rights – Gov Otu

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has revealed how the state secured the hosting rights for the 2026 African Sub-Sovereign Government Network (AFSNET) Conference, attributing the achievement to the state’s reputation for integrity, stability, and good governance.

Speaking with journalists at the Margaret Ekpo…Read more