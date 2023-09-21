Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 21

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, September 21, 2023

Kano Tribunal Judgement: APC Thanks Judiciary, Asks Business Community To Remain Peaceful

Following the judgment of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje appreciated the judiciary, while he asked the Kano State business community to remain peaceful.

Ganduje, who spoke to journalists in Abuja after the judgment…Read more

Femi Adesina: Naira Redesign Policy Checked Electoral Fraud, Insecurity

The former Special Assistance to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari on Media, Mr Femi Adesina on Wednesday, explained how the idea of the new naira redesign policy carried out by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) prevented electoral fraud during the last general elections.

Adesina contended that the policy brought about the cleanest election…Read more

Probe: Reps Give Customs Comptroller General 5-Day Ultimatum

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the sales and disposal of public property has summoned the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Adewale Adeniyi to appear before it unfailingly on Monday, 24 September 2023.

The ad-hoc committee chairman who is also the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere…Read more

Police To Release Investigation On Mohbad’s Death In 2 Weeks

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has stated that the investigation into the sudden death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, will be made public within the period of two weeks.

CP Owohunwa gave this assurance on Wednesday during the visit of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo…Read more

CJN Ariwoola Swears In Nine Justices Of Appeal Court

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola, has sworn in nine Justices of the Court of Appeal.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja…Read more

BREAKING: Kano Tribunal Sacks Gov Abba Yusuf, Declares APC Candidate Winner

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kano State has sacked the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

This is as the Tribunal judge declared Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…Read more

78th UNGA: Tinubu Calls For Support To Restore Democracy In Niger

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for the support and backing of stakeholders in the restoration of democracy in Niger Republic.

It would be recalled that the military junta took control of the West African nation on July 26…Read more

We Worked Hard To Put Buhari In Power But Later Fought Him – Baba-Ahmed

The spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has revealed how he and other members of the forum worked hard to ensure former President Muhammadu Buhari emerged as the leader of Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed who spoke on Wednesday said the forum never started as an opposition group or a political party…Read more

BREAKING: Kano Tribunal Judges Shun Court, Deliver Ruling Via Zoom

The judge of the Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal on Wednesday refused to appear in person in the court as he delivered the much-anticipated judgment via Zoom.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the tribunal will today deliver judgment…Read more

Finally, PDP Breaks Silence On Obaseki, Shaibu Face-Off

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed disappointment over the face-off between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu.

New Telegraph had reported that Obaseki and Shaibu…Read more

Dangote Refinery To Start Operation In October At 370,000bd Of Diesel, Jet Fuel

The Dangote Refinery will reportedly receive its first cargo of crude in the next two weeks and will begin producing up to 370,000 barrels per day (p/d) of diesel and jet fuel in October.

S&P Global Commodity Insights reported that Dangote Group Executive Director, Devakumar Edwin…Read more

Nigeria Requires Healthy Military-Media Relations To Battle Terrorists – COAS, Lagbaja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja on Wednesday said that Nigeria requires a healthy military-media relationship to win the war against terrorism and other criminal activities in the country.

Speaking through the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General Bamidele Alabi, the COAS…Read more

Tribunal Judgement Will Not Damping My Morals, Gov Abba

The Kano State Governor whose election was quashed by the State Election Petition Tribunal Judgement, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said the ruling of the court was nothing but a temporary setback.

According to him, “This Judgement will not dampen my morals as we will continue to do good works…Read more

Oyewumi Greets Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu At 63

The immediate past board member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has congratulated Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her 63rd birthday anniversary.

Describing the First Lady as a devout Christian and philanthropist with a passion for improving the lives of the people…Read more

I Was Misquoted By Media For Good Eight Years – Femi Adesina

Former Presidential Spokesperson to ex-President Muhammad Buhari, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday, said the media was deliberately misquoting his statements when he was in office.

Adesina spoke at a media chat organised by the Association of Veteran Journalists, Osun State chapter…Read more

LASUTH Speaks On Death Of Boy With Missing Intestine

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has revealed the arrangements to transfer the boy whose intestines went missing in the process of surgery, Adebola Akin-Bright, to Great Ormond Street Hospital in the UK, were in the final stages before his demise.

New Telegraph reported that the 13-year-old boy died on Tuesday evening, barely two months after two surgeries performed…Read more