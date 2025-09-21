Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 21

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, September 21st, 2025.

Taiwanese Global Tech Giant Eyes Ogun For Investment Opportunities

A Taiwanese multinational conglomerate and global tech giant, Foxconn, has expressed interest in setting up its manufacturing plant in Ogun State.

AVP, Corporate BD Chairman Office…Read more

Minister Inspects N761bn Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road Project

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, on Saturday inspected the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road works, with a total cost of N761 billion.

According to the Minister, the construction…Read more

Ladoja’s Businesses Suffered For June 12, NADECO Struggles – Akintola

An Ibadan-based Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Adeniyi Akintola, has disclosed that businesses of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, suffered greatly in the 90s due to his involvement in the June 12 pro-democracy movement and the activities of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

Speaking on the Oyo State Broadcasting…Read more

Wike: Verify From FCTA Before Patronising Estate Developers

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has warned residents of Abuja and those seeking to buy property from estate developers to always verify the validity of the land.

Wike disclosed this on Saturday when he paid…Read more

PDP Conducts Ward Congress In Osun

The Osun State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday conducted ward congresses across the 214 electoral wards in 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the 2025…Read more

TCN: Vandals, Rainstorm Responsible For Kaduna Power Collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has attributed the collapse of a transmission tower in Kaduna, which has thrown parts of the state into darkness, to alleged work of vandals and severe weather.

The TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs…Read more

Shettima Leads Nigeria’s Delegation To UNGA In New York

On the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which is billed to hold in New York, United States of America (USA), from Monday, September 22 to Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Shettima, scheduled to join other leaders…Read more

44th Olubadan: Atiku, Kwakwanso, Ors Expected At Ladoja’s Coronation

Eminent Nigerians, including former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwakwanso, among others, are dignitaries expected to grace the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Rasidi Ladoja, on Friday.

Saturday Telegraph reports that…Read more

Tinubu To Attend 44th Olubadan Coronation

President Bola Tinubu will, on Friday, join notable Yoruba monarchs, political leaders, captains of industry, and thousands of Ibadan indigenes to celebrate the coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Saturday Telegraph recalls…Read more

2027: Ex-CPC Chairmen Distance Self From Atiku’s Visit

The Forum of State Chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) has dissociated itself from a recent courtesy visit by some of its members to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The body, in a statement issued on Saturday…Read more

You’re An Inspiration To Women, Kalu Extols Remi Tinubu At 65

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has congratulated the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday, September 21, 2025.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message…Read more

Nigeria Meets 96% Of OPEC Quota In August

Nigeria’s crude oil output in August has met the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC’s) quota set at 1.5 million bopd, with 96%.

Nigeria’s upstream oil sector recorded…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Urges Nigerians Abroad To Invest In Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on the Nigerian diaspora to take advantage of emerging opportunities in Lagos, describing the state as the future of Nigeria and Africa.

He made the call while speaking…Read more

Yoruba Council, Others Commend Dangote Refinery Over Petrol Pricing

The apex umbrella body for all Yoruba indigenous people globally, Yoruba Council Worldwide (Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye), led by Aare Oladotun Hassan Esq, alongside over 30 Civil Society groups, have appraised Dangote Refinery over the constant reduction in the price of petrol products.

The group, in a statement issued on Saturday…Read more

2027: ADC Commences Membership Drive In Gombe

The Gombe State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Friday, launched a membership enrolment movement to strengthen its electoral fortunes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The State Chairman, Auwal Barde…Read more