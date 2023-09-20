Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 20

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

JUST-IN: Peter Obi Heads To Supreme Court To Appeal PEPC Judgment

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has filed 51 grounds of appeal before the Supreme Court seeking the nullification of the Judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPT) that upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph reports that the former Governor of Anambra State approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 19…Read more

Atiku Approaches Supreme Court, Files 35 Grounds Of Appeal Against Tinubu

In his bid to challenge the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judgment, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court with 35 grounds of appeal against President Bola Tinubu.

In the said appeal, Atiku through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN…Read more

BREAKING: Blackout As National Grid Collapse Again

Nigerians are set to experience another round of power outages as the national grid collapsed again causing electricity generation to drop dramatically from a midnight peak of 3,594.60 megawatts (MW) to just 42.7 MW.

As of the time of filing this report, Nigeria’s electricity supply, as reported has reached an unprecedented low…Read more

Lagos Deputy Gov Pays Condolence Visit To Mohbad’s Mother (Video)

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat on Tuesday led an official delegation on a condolence visit to the grieving mother of Mohbad, the Nigerian singer who tragically passed away last Tuesday.

It would be recalled that Mohbad, who had left Marlin record label died on Tuesday, September 12…Read more

Marketers Cry Out As Diesel Price Hits N1,100/Litre

Petrol Marketers under the aegis of the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria have called on the Federal Government to arrest the fast increase in the pump price of diesel to prevent an imminent distribution crisis.

The marketers who spoke in a statement issued on Tuesday said they can no longer sustain the distribution of petrol and other products nationwide…Read more

‘I Won’t Support Military Coup But If It Happens, What Can We Do?’ – Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that any conditions that encourage coups to happen should be avoided as much as possible in Nigeria.

Obasanjo who served as both a military and democratically elected leader argued that the rising military coups in Africa…Read more

Tinubu Meets American Business Leaders In New York Today

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Tuesday meet with some American business leaders and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the United States (U.S.) Chamber of Commerce in New York.

New Telegraph reports that the President would meet with the business leaders…Read more

Finally, Sanwo-Olu Reacts To Mohbad’s Death, Asks DSS To Probe Case

Following public outcry for judgment for the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji ALoba, better known as Mohbad, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has asked the Department of States Services (DSS) to probe the ongoing case.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho…Read more

Why Atiku, Obi Lose Tribunal Judgment – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo has revealed why his counterparts in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar were defeated in the last Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Adebayo who spoke with newsmen on Tuesday said he believed Atiku and Peter Obi experienced defeat in their tribunal…Read more

NACCIMA Lauds FG On Indorama, NNPC Gas Deal

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, Esq., has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the successful signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth $7 billion to promote gas utilisation in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Monday, Oye said the new deal will provide a significant boost…Read more

Public Assets Sale: Reps Warn Customs CG, NPA Boss

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the disposal of public property by the agencies between 2010 and 2022 to unravel the extent of illegal auctioning of public property, non-remittance of revenue realized into Consolidated Revenue Fund’, the acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi and managing director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Mallam Mohammed Bello-Koko for failing to appear before it on Tuesday.

The two officers were expected to appear before the committee…Read more

Olubadan Lauds Ganduje’s Leadership Style

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, on Tuesday, lauded the leadership style of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Dr Abdulhai Umar Ganduje when he visited his Alarere residence in Ibadan.

Ganduje, the immediate past Governor of Kano State was installed as the Are Fiwajoye of Ibadanland…Read more

Full List: Meets Young Ministers Appointed By Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government since his inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has so far done magnificently in the areas of appointment as he has thus far appointed youths into political offices as his cabinet members.

In any political administration, the appointment of ministers holds significant importance in governance…Read more

Why I Increased House Committees From 109 To 137 – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday explained that he increased the number of standing committees from 109 to 137 in order to raise the level of efficiency of the oversight function.

Abbas who spoke at an interactive session with members of the House of Representatives Press Corps…Read more

Nigeria Has Huge Gap In Delivering Adequate, Stable Power Supply – FG

The Federal Government has said that Nigeria still has a huge gap, especially in delivering an adequate and stable power supply to consumers nationwide.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, stated this at the Nigeria Energy Summit in Lagos on Tuesday…Read more

