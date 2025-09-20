Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 20

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, September 20th, 2025.

Fubara Gives Reasons For Not Challenging Emergency Rule

Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, yesterday explained that his deliberate refusal to challenge the declaration of a state of emergency in the state by President Bola Tinubu is a sacrifice to attain peace for the state, while stressing that it was time for all to work in the interest of Rivers.

“I resisted the pressure to challenge the constitutionality…Read more

Edo PDP To Police: Stay Away From Saturday’s Controversial Bye-Election

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has issued a stern warning to the state Police Command, urging it not to participate in any form in the Local Government by-elections scheduled for Saturday, declaring the exercise as illegal and in defiance of a valid court order.

This follows a restraining order issued by the Edo State…Read more

We’ll Continue To Uphold Buhari’s Legacy, Tinubu Assures Ex-President’s Family

President Bola Tinubu has assured the family of his predecessor, late former President Muhammadu Buhari, that his government would continue to uphold the legacies of honesty and integrity he left behind.

President Tinubu gave this assurance…Read more

Ogun Now Has N16trn Economy – Abidoun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that the state economy has increased fourfold, jumping from N3.5 trillion to N16 trillion in the last six years.

This was just as the state government secured an investment…Read more

Give Fubara Time For Budget Presentation, Eze Tells Rivers Assembly

(A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has called on the Rivers State House of Assembly to allow Governor Siminialayi Fubara to settle down before he presents his budget to them.

Eze made this call in a statement after…Read more

Lagos 2027: Endorsement Of Seyi Tinubu Divine Call For Leadership – CONYL

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has reaffirmed its endorsement of Seyi Tinubu for the Governorship of Lagos State in 2027.

According to a statement signed…Read more

Tinubu Celebrates Music Icon, 2Face Idibia At 50

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated legendary music icon, Mr Innocent Ujah Idibia, fondly called 2Face or 2Baba, on his 50th birthday.

The President acknowledged the contributions

Fubara Appreciates Tinubu, Rivers People As Emergency Rule Ends

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has assured the people of a fresh beginning following the end of the six-month emergency rule imposed by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025.

In a statewide broadcast on Friday, September 19…Read more

Tinubu Visits Aisha Buhari, Attends Yari’s Son Wedding In Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu’s aeroplane has touched down at Kaduna International Airport, Kaduna State, as the President is set to attend the wedding ceremony of former Zamfara State Governor and Senator representing Zamfara West, Abdul’aziz Yari’s son.

New Telegraph reports that President Tinubu…Read more

Wike Hails FCT Doctors For Calling Off Strike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has hailed the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) for ending their indefinite strike.

New Telegraph had earlier reported…Read more

Jonathan, Mahama, Obasanjo Call For Rethinking Of Democracy For Devt

President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, alongside former Presidents of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo, as well as other global leaders and policymakers, have called for a rethinking of Africa’s democratic practices to ensure that it delivers peace, accountability, and sustainable development to the people.

New Telegraph reports that the leaders…Read more

I’ll Be Happy If Obi Joins PDP – Party Chieftain

Dan Ulasi, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, said he would gladly receive the former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, if he returns to the PDP ahead of 2027.

Ulasi, who made this remark while…Read more

I’m Ready To Rejoin APC Only If… Kwankwaso

The Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and its 2023 Presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said that he will only rejoin the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if he his allowed to move in with his Kwankwasiyya Movement.

Senator Kwankwaso said he is open…Read more

Fubara To Address Rivers Residents 6PM

The reinstated Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, will on Friday, September 18, address the residents of the State in a statewide broadcast.

Governor Fubara made this disclosure while…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Seeks Deeper Ties With UAE

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday expressed his administration’s willingness to deepen bilateral ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to drive growth and development.

He said this during a courtesy visit by…Read more