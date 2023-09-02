Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 2

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Tinubu Sacks NASENI CEO, Appoints 32-Year-Old Khalil Halilu As Replacement

On Friday President Bola Tinubu revoked the appointment of Bashir Gwandu as the Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

President Tinubu, however, replaced Gwandu with 32-year-old Khalil Suleiman to take his place…Read more

PDP Will Bounce Back – Atiku Assures

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed confidence that the party will overcome its present challenges.

Atiku in a statement to mark the 25 years of PDP existence…Read more

Tinubu To Attend G20 Summit In India

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Saturday, September 9 jet out to New Delhi in India to attend the G20 Summit.

According to the statement issued by the presidency, Tinubu will join the Heads of state and government…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) on Friday announced the approval of Khalil Suleiman Halilu as its new Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu, according to the agency gave the approval in a statement…Read more

Job Racketeering: NUC, Vice Chancellors Dismiss Bribery Allegation

The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities on Friday denied offering bribes to members of the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating job racketeering in federal agencies.

The vice chancellors said rather, they are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the work…Read more

Nigeria’s Oil Production Increases To 1.6mbpd, Daily Fuel Consumption Reduces To 46m – Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has said that Nigeria’s oil production has increased from less than one million barrels per day a few months ago to 1.6mbpd by Wednesday, August 30.

He also said fuel consumption in Nigeria has fallen from approximately 66.7 million litres…Read more

FG To Set Up Negotiation Team To Address School Fees Hike

The Federal Government has promised to set up a formal negotiation team between the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and relevant stakeholders to look into the recent hike in school fees across the country.

Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu who made the disclosure on Friday in Abuja…Read more

Emefiele: DSS Arrests CBN Deputy Governor, Kingsley Obiora

The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of economic policy, Kingsley has been reportedly arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

It was widely reported that Mr Obiora has now spent four nights in custody…Read more

Subsidy Removal: Ex-Depot Price Rises From N172 To N580 – IPMAN

The Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), NNPC Depot, Ore Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo, has lamented that the ex-depot price of fuel has skyrocketed from N172 to N580 per litre, sequel to the removal of fuel subsidy.

He stated that before deregulation or fuel subsidy withdrawal…Read more

JUST-IN: NLC To Embark On Warning Strike September 5

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on a two-day nationwide warning strike on Tuesday, September 5 over hardship in the country occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The leadership of the NLC issued the threat alongside its 52 affiliate…Read more

Do More To Support Nigeria’s Fight Against Terrorism, Tinubu Tells UN

The United Nations (UN) has been urged by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be “more practical” in helping Nigeria combat terrorism.

President Tinubu made the appeal on Thursday, in Abuja when the Under-Secretary-General…Read more

2023 Opposition Presidential Candidates Seek Tinubu’s Appointment

On Friday, some political party presidential candidates in the February 25 general elections met with Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman), and requested that he direct them to President Bola Tinubu.

At the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Ganduje met with the presidential hopefuls…Read more

NURTW Takeover: Direct Police To Vacate All-Union Offices, TUC Tells Tinubu

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to immediately withdraw his men from the Secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

TUC warned that failure to do so would compel the union to join forces with the Nigerians Labour Congress (NLC)…Read more

JUST-IN: DSS Detains Ogun Council Boss For Accusing Abiodun Of Diverting LG Funds

The Department of the State Security Service (DSS) has reportedly detained the Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Hon. Wale Adedayo.

New Telegraph gathered that Adedayo had honoured the invitation of the security agency…Read more

Oyo Govt Clears Workers’ Deduction Arrears

The Oyo State Government has cleared all the non-statutory deductions of civil servants in the state.

This is in fulfilment of Governor Seyi Makinde’s promise that their deduction arrears will be paid along with their August salaries…Read more