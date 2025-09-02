Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 2

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, September 2nd, 2025.
Tinubu To Shettima At 59: Your Service Fueled By Passion For Democracy
President Bola Tinubu has said his Vice, Kashim Shettima’s service to the country was fueled by passion for democracy, good governance and economic development as he clocks 59 on Tuesday.
The President said this Monday night, September 1…Read more
Tinubu Mourns Pioneer FCTA HoS, Adayilo
President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on the passing of Mrs. Grace Adayilo, the pioneer Head of Service of the Federal Capital Administration (FCTA).
The President also extended his sympathies to the children…Read more
Malami’s Convoy Attack; No Arrest Made – Police
The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police has said no arrest was made in the incident of attack on the former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami’s convoy.
Speaking with newsmen after a security meeting…Read more
APC Condemns Attack On Malami’s Convoy In Kebbi
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has condemned in totality the attack on the former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami’s (SAN) convoy by some hoodlums in Birnin Kebbi metropolis on Monday.
The State Public Relations Officer of APC…Read more
Ibas Swears In Rivers Elected Council Chairmen
The sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd.), has sworn in the 23 newly elected Local Government Chairmen, that emerged from last Saturday’s Local Government election, calling on them to shun self-interest and embrace transparency.
He also tasked them on accountable, and reform-driven…Read more
NUPRC Signs Oil Exploration Deal With NNPC Ltd, TotalEnergies, Sapetro
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has executed the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and the TotalEnergies–and South Atlantic Petroleum (Sapetro) Consortium for two offshore blocks spanning about 2,000 square kilometres in the Niger Delta Basin.
The Chief Executive of NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe …Read more
Olubadan Coronation C’tee Unveils Week-Long Programme
Preparations for the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, have officially commenced with the inaugural meeting of the Coronation Committee held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Bayo Oyero.
The meeting, which had in attendance the Commissioner…Read more
Nigeria, Colombia Sign MoU To Strengthen Political, Economic Ties
Nigeria and Colombia have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on political consultations, marking a new chapter in relations between the two countries.
The MoU was signed on Monday during the Nigeria–Colombia…Read more
Alia Inaugurates 17 Commissioners In Benue
Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Monday swore in 17 newly appointed commissioners, charging them to serve with loyalty, accountability, and close ties to their communities.
Speaking at the Government House in Makurdi…Read more
Tinubu Reaffirms Commitments To Int’l Partnership
President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships and aligning its foreign relations with evolving global trends in trade, politics, and culture.
The President, who received the Vice President of the Republic of Colombia…Read more
Why I Dissolved My Cabinet – Bago
Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has explained that his decision to dissolve his cabinet was based on a mid-term performance review, revealing that while some appointees performed exceptionally well, others failed to meet expectations.
Speaking to journalists after the valedictory…Read more
NPF Mourns Ex-IGP, Flies Flag At Half-Mast
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Monday directed that the Police flag be flown at half-mast in all Commands and Formations nationwide in honour of the memory of the late Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase.
This is as the force also opened a condolence register…Read more
ONSA Tackles El-Rufai Over Ransom Allegations
The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has tagged as “Baseless” the allegation by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai that the current administration has been paying ransom or offering inducements to criminals
In a statement issued on Monday, ONSA’s Director…Read more
2027: Tinubu’ll Win By Landslide, Kwankwaso Tells El-Rufai
Former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has been accused of allegedly resorting to blackmail and falsehoods against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.
Dr. Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso made the allegation…Read more
Nigerian Missions Abroad Struggling Financially, Says Tuggar
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has revealed that several Nigerian diplomatic and consular missions abroad are struggling with severe financial and operational challenges, leaving many unable to meet basic obligations such as staff salaries, rent, and payments to service providers.
Speaking in Abuja on Monday, Tuggar attributed the situation to…Read more