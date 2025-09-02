Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 2

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, September 2nd, 2025.

Tinubu To Shettima At 59: Your Service Fueled By Passion For Democracy

President Bola Tinubu has said his Vice, Kashim Shettima’s service to the country was fueled by passion for democracy, good governance and economic development as he clocks 59 on Tuesday.

The President said this Monday night, September 1…Read more

Tinubu Mourns Pioneer FCTA HoS, Adayilo

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on the passing of Mrs. Grace Adayilo, the pioneer Head of Service of the Federal Capital Administration (FCTA).

The President also extended his sympathies to the children…Read more

Malami’s Convoy Attack; No Arrest Made – Police

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police has said no arrest was made in the incident of attack on the former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami’s convoy.

Speaking with newsmen after a security meeting…Read more

APC Condemns Attack On Malami’s Convoy In Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has condemned in totality the attack on the former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami’s (SAN) convoy by some hoodlums in Birnin Kebbi metropolis on Monday.

The State Public Relations Officer of APC…Read more

Ibas Swears In Rivers Elected Council Chairmen

The sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd.), has sworn in the 23 newly elected Local Government Chairmen, that emerged from last Saturday’s Local Government election, calling on them to shun self-interest and embrace transparency.

He also tasked them on accountable, and reform-driven…Read more

NUPRC Signs Oil Exploration Deal With NNPC Ltd, TotalEnergies, Sapetro

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has executed the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and the TotalEnergies–and South Atlantic Petroleum (Sapetro) Consortium for two offshore blocks spanning about 2,000 square kilometres in the Niger Delta Basin.

The Chief Executive of NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe …Read more

Olubadan Coronation C’tee Unveils Week-Long Programme

Preparations for the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, have officially commenced with the inaugural meeting of the Coronation Committee held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Bayo Oyero.

The meeting, which had in attendance the Commissioner…Read more

Nigeria, Colombia Sign MoU To Strengthen Political, Economic Ties

Nigeria and Colombia have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on political consultations, marking a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

The MoU was signed on Monday during the Nigeria–Colombia…Read more

Alia Inaugurates 17 Commissioners In Benue

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Monday swore in 17 newly appointed commissioners, charging them to serve with loyalty, accountability, and close ties to their communities.

Speaking at the Government House in Makurdi…Read more

Tinubu Reaffirms Commitments To Int’l Partnership

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships and aligning its foreign relations with evolving global trends in trade, politics, and culture.

The President, who received the Vice President of the Republic of Colombia…Read more

Why I Dissolved My Cabinet – Bago

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has explained that his decision to dissolve his cabinet was based on a mid-term performance review, revealing that while some appointees performed exceptionally well, others failed to meet expectations.

Speaking to journalists after the valedictory…Read more

NPF Mourns Ex-IGP, Flies Flag At Half-Mast

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Monday directed that the Police flag be flown at half-mast in all Commands and Formations nationwide in honour of the memory of the late Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase.

This is as the force also opened a condolence register…Read more

ONSA Tackles El-Rufai Over Ransom Allegations

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has tagged as “Baseless” the allegation by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai that the current administration has been paying ransom or offering inducements to criminals

In a statement issued on Monday, ONSA’s Director…Read more

2027: Tinubu’ll Win By Landslide, Kwankwaso Tells El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has been accused of allegedly resorting to blackmail and falsehoods against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Dr. Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso made the allegation…Read more

Nigerian Missions Abroad Struggling Financially, Says Tuggar

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has revealed that several Nigerian diplomatic and consular missions abroad are struggling with severe financial and operational challenges, leaving many unable to meet basic obligations such as staff salaries, rent, and payments to service providers.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday, Tuggar attributed the situation to…Read more