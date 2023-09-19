Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 19

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, September 18, 2023

ACP Kazeem heads police 13-man team to probe Mohbad’s death

The Lagos State Police Command has inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad. Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian Records owned by Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, died last Tuesday at the age of 27.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, yesterday said…Read more

Nigeria to become world’s 3rd most populous nation by 2100

The population of Nigeria has been projected to grow so exponentially in the next seven decades that by 2100 it would have become the third largest in the world, behind India and China.

According to the World of Statistics, Nigeria’s population would have ballooned to a staggering 546 million from its current estimation of 210 million.

Incidentally, the nation was to have held its population census May 3-7 this year…Read more

2021 Oil & Gas Report: FG Earned $23bn, NNPCL under-remitted $1.9bn – NEITI

The Executive Secretary and National Coordinator of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, has said that Nigeria earned $23.044,126 billion in 2021 as revenue payments by companies in the country.

He explained that sales of federation export crude oil and gas (less NNPCL In-Kind, taxes, and royalty) were $8.097,842 billion…Read more

FG, Labour Agree To Continue Post-Subsidy Removal Palliatives Talks

The Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) have both agreed to continue talks on post-subsidy removal palliatives for workers and find solutions to key demands tabled before the government by the organised labour before the deadline of its 21-day ultimatum.

President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero who spoke to newsmen on Monday after the meeting with Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong…Read more

Atiku Accuses Tinubu, APC Of Illegal Arrest, Detention Of Opposition

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of using security agencies to harass and illegally detain opposition members.

Atiku in a statement issued on Monday, described it as “deeply troubling,”…Read more

Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Takes Hard Decision Borne Out Of Patriotism – Adeyeye

The National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) Senator Dayo Adeyeye has declared that the removal of the fuel subsidy initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was borne out of the President’s determination for economic development and advancement of the country.

Adeyeye, however, added that Rome was not built in a day as he made a passionate appeal to Nigerians…Read more

FG Meeting With NLC Ends In Deadlock

The meeting between the Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) aimed at preventing an impending nationwide strike over the removal of fuel subsidy on Monday ended in deadlock without reaching any resolution.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong…Read more

Tribunal Dismisses Matawalle Petition Against Lawal

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto has dismissed the petition filed by the former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawallen, against Dauda Lawal.

New Telegraph recalls that the Zamfara State Tribunal on August 21, 2023…Read more

Mohbad: Lagos Police Commissioner Inaugurates 13-Man Team To Investigate Death

The Lagos State Police Command has inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the mysterious death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In his speech on Monday to inaugurate the investigation team, Lagos State Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa…Read more

78th UNGA: Sanusi, Elumelu, Mrs Saraki, Others Arrive New York

A former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi; Group Chairman of the Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu; wife of the former Senate President, Dr Toyin Saraki, and other notable Nigerians have arrived for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

The 78th UNGA themed, “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity…Read more

Obi: SMEs key to global economic growth, rapid expansion

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in this year’s election, Mr. Peter Obi, has underscored the importance of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to global economic growth. He also explained why small businesses are the engine of growth across the globe, especially in areas of job creation, innovation, and domestic investment.

Obi’s position was contained in the remarks he made over the weekend at a global conference organised by the Bangladesh Government…Read more

Abia North: You weren’t prepared for Senate, cleric tells Oji

Rev. Kalu Ukpai Ota has urged the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the February 25 Abia North senatorial poll Nnamdi Oji to accept the judgement of the Election Petitions Tribunal affirming Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s victory.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja yesterday, Ota told Oji…Read more

Mohbad’s Death: Family Agrees To Exhume Body For Autopsy

The family of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, better known as Mohbad has finally agreed to exhume his body for autopsy.

This comes after Lagos State Police Command inaugurated a 13-man committee to unravel the immediate and remote causes…Read more

‘You’re Not My Wife’, Obasanjo Disowns ‘Baby Mama’

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disowned the mother of his two children, Ms Taiwo Martins.

Obasanjo insisted that Ms Martins was neither his wife nor a member of the Obasanjo family…Read more

FULL LIST: Tinubu Approves Appointment Of 18 Aides For Shettima

President Bola Tinubu has given his nod to the appointment of 18 Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants in the office of Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima.

In a statement issued on Monday by Olusola Abiola, the Director of Information in the Office of the Vice President…Read more

Obaseki Locks Out Deputy, Shaibu From Govt House

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has allegedly locked out the office of his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu located at the Dennis Osadebey Avenue seat of power in Benin City, Edo State capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the embattled deputy governor got to his office and met a chain…Read more