Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 19

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, September 19th, 2025.

Kalu Champions African Digital Trade Multilateralism At WTO-IPU

Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has underscored the pivotal role of parliaments in advancing multilateralism through digital trade.

Speaking at the World Trade Organization–Inter-Parliamentary…Read more

Eno Vows To End Power Crisis, Declares A’Ibom Electricity Summit Open

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, on Thursday declared open the Akwa Ibom Electricity Summit 2025, describing it as a turning point in the state’s drive for energy security and universal access to power.

Speaking at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel…Read more

Nigeria Ready To Host Africa’s First Commonwealth Games In 2030, Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu has assured that Nigeria is ready to host the first Commonwealth Games on African soil in 2030.

The announcement was made on Thursday during…Read more

Tinubu To Attend Yari Son’s Wedding, Visit Aisha Buhari In Kaduna

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to travel to Kaduna on Friday to attend the wedding of Nasirudeen Yari and Safiyya Shehu Idris.

Nasirudeen is the son of Senator Abdul’aziz Yari…Read more

Wike To DSS: Demonstration Allowed Everywhere

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed Nigerians’ constitutional right to peaceful demonstration, saying no one can blackmail or intimidate him out of pursuing development projects in Abuja.

Wike made this known on Thursday in Abuja …Read more

Rivers Assembly To Probe Ibas’ Spending As Sole Administrator

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, has announced its readiness to investigate the six-month administration of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, who served as sole administrator during the state’s political crisis.

The lawmakers resumed sitting on Thursday…Read more

Rivers Assembly Asks Fubara To Submit Commissioner-Nominees, 2025 Budget

Following its first plenary after the six-month emergency rule, the Rivers State House of Assembly on Thursday called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to forward the list of Commissioner-nominees to it for screening and confirmation.

This is as the lawmakers asked the Governor…Read more

Fubara Absent As Supporters Flood P’Harcourt

Hundreds of supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara were left disappointed on Thursday after they stormed the Government House, Port Harcourt, in solidarity with the governor following his reinstatement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The supporters, dressed mostly in white…Read more

Fubara: Tinubu Arrogated To Himself Powers Of Constitution – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has faulted President Bola Tinubu over his handling of the suspension and subsequent reinstatement of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, describing it as a dangerous affront to Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its National…Read more

Obi Warns Democracy Is Dying In Nigeria

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has warned that democracy in Nigeria is under serious threat, arguing that it no longer serves the people or holds leaders accountable.

Obi made the remarks in Accra, Ghana…Read more

Afriland Fire: Sanwo-Olu Sends Condolence To Victim’s Families, Organisations

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday condoled with the families, organisations, and traders who lost their loved ones and properties in the fire outbreak that occured on Tuesday at Afriland Towers, Broad Street, Lagos Island.

New Telegraph had earlier reported…Read more

Emergency Rule: Crowd Awaits Fubara At Rivers Govt House

The Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday witnessed mammoth crowd who await the arrival of the Governor of the State, Siminalayo Fubara as he assumes office following his suspension.

New Telegraph reports that the crowd…Read more

Nigeria’s Inflation Highest In W’Africa, Can’t Take Us To Promised Land – Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said that the much-celebrated economic stability under President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government is a ruse.

In an interview, Adebayo described…Read more

Emergency Rule: Rivers Assembly Holds First Plenary

Following the lifting of the emergency rule by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday and the resumption of democratic governance in the Rivers State, the State House of Assembly on Thursday scheduled 10 a.m. to begin its post-emergency plenary.

New Telegraph gathered that the plenary…Read more

Rivers: Atiku Reacts To Fubara Reinstatement

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday said lifting the suspension on the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and members of the state House of Assembly is not worth celebrating.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that…Read more