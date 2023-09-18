Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 18

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, September 18, 2023.

UNIJOS Has Crashed School Fees, Says VC

Reprieve may have come for protesting students of the University of Jos as its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, over the weekend, announced that the institution has crashed its fees.

According to him, the decision to reduce the fees followed a series of negotiations between UNIJOS authorities…Read more

BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints 8 New Aides For Shettima

President Bola Tinubu appointed Stanley Nkwocha as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Media, Office of the Vice President, along with seven other office holders.

President Tinubu also approved other appointments for the office of the Vice President…Read more

Tinubu Plans To Unleash Regime Of Propaganda, Atiku Alerts Nigerians

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February presidential election Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has raised alarm that President Bola Tinubu is planning to unleash a regime of propaganda on the country.

Atiku in a statement on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication Phrank Shaibu…Read more

Labour Minister Invites NLC To Avert Planned Indefinite Strike

In a move to avert the planned nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Bako Lalong has once again invited the leadership of the labour union to a meeting aimed at finding common ground with aggrieved workers.

Congress had snubbed the first call by the federal government for a meeting and proceeded on a two-day warning strike on Tuesday the 5th and Wednesday the 6th of September 2023…Read more

Gas To Play Significant Role In Africa’s Energy Mix – NLNG’s MD

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Dr Philip Mshelbila, has said that natural gas should and will play a significant role in Africa’s energy mix to meet the demands arising from rapid population growth and economic expansion.

He added that it will play a role in meeting the need for affordable access to clean energy and supply security for industrialization…Read more

SERAP Takes Tinubu To Court Over Alleged Failure To Stop Wike, Umahi, Others From Collecting Retirement Benefits

A Lagos-based human rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a suit against President Bola Tinubu over his alleged failure to stop the former governors who are now serving as ministers in his administration from collecting life pensions and other retirement benefits from their states while they serve as ministers.

The affected ministers are Badaru Abubakar, Nyesom Wike…Read more

CJN To Swear-In 9 Court Of Appeal Justice Wednesday

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola will on Wednesday administer the oath of office on the newly appointed nine Justices of the Court of Appeal.

According to a statement by the Director of Press and Information in the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande, the Justices are Hannatu Azumi Laja-Balogun from Kaduna State…Read more

BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints New Youth Ministers

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new ministers to oversee the Ministry of Youth.

Sunday Telegraph reported that the appointed ministers are Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Appoints Muri-Okunola As Principal Secretary

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Lagos State Head of Service, as his Principal Private Secretary.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, September 17 in Abuja by Tunde Rahman…Read more

APC Professional Forum Commends Tinubu On New CBN Management Team

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating a new management team for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to the Forum, the decision of the President to restructure the apex bank…Read more

Obansanjo’s Wife Begs Obas To Forgive His Husband

The wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Taiwo has pleaded with the traditional rulers and Yoruba people across the country to pardon her husband for the remarks he made at the inauguration of projects overseen by the state’s governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday in Iseyin, Oyo State.

Taiwo, in a statement issued on Sunday, titled, “Oyo Kings: A plea for forgiveness”, begged “for permanent and eternal forgiveness and pardon from all Yoruba sons and daughters worldwide…Read more

Abbas Hails Cardoso, Dattijo, Others Appointment As CBN Gov, Deputies

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the calibre of persons he appointed to manage the affairs of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

While describing the appointees as eggheads in the financial and economic sectors, Abbas…Read more

Reps Fume As NIMASA Sells 82 Vehicles For N5.8m

The House of Representatives’ ad hoc committee on the disposal of public property by government agencies between 2010 and 2022 to unravel the extent of illegal auctioning of public property, non-remittance of revenue realised into Consolidated Revenue Fund has expressed anger at the management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for justifying the sale of 82 vehicles for the sum of N5.8 million in the last 12 years.

Chairman of the committee and House leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo)…Read more

Tinubu Nominates Ibrahim, Olawande As Ministerships

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Jamila Ibrahim and Ayodele Olawande to be confirmed as ministers by the Senate. He nominated Ibrahim to be confirmed as the Minister of Youth, with Olawande as the Minister of State for Youth. Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said this in a statement yesterday.

Ibrahim is a young medical doctor and recently served as the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF) President…Read more

Averted Crash: Adeleke’s Aide Alleges Sabotage

The spokesperson for the Osun State Governor, Olawale Rasheed, yesterday, confirmed that a crash of an aircraft conveying the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, and some of his aides, was narrowly averted while adding that two of the aircraft’s engines might have been tampered with.

It was reported in a national daily that an aircraft carrying Adeleke and some of his aides nearly crashed on September 5…Read more

Averted Crash: Adeleke’s Aide Alleges Sabotage

The spokesperson for the Osun State Governor, Olawale Rasheed, yesterday, confirmed that a crash of an aircraft conveying the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, and some of his aides, was narrowly averted while adding that two of the aircraft’s engines might have been tampered with.

It was reported in a national daily that an aircraft carrying Adeleke and some of his aides nearly crashed on September 5…Read more