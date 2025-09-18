Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 18

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, September 18th, 2025.

Tinubu Has Redefined Concept Of Modern Leadership In Nigeria – Shettima

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said that President Bola Tinubu has redefined the concept of leadership in Nigeria.

Shettima made this disclosure on Wednesday…Read more

Affirmative Action: INEC Calls For Constitutional Amendment

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for the amendment of some sections of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022, to allow for greater representation of women and other marginalised groups in the legislative assemblies.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu…Read more

Akume Declares 2025 SGF/SSGs Forum Open In Jos

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has declared open the 2nd Quarter of 2025 meeting of the Forum of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Secretaries to the Governments of States held in Jos, Plateau State.

In his opening remarks, the SGF noted…Read more

Abiodun Calls For Collaborative Efforts To Tackle Poverty In Nigeria

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said that the cooperation of faith-based institutions, wealthy individuals, and corporate entities with the government is needed to break the cycle of poverty in the country.

The governor stated this on Wednesday …Read more

Okpebolo Expands Cabinet To 32 Commissioners

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebolo, has added four more Commissioner-Designates to his cabinet, bringing the total number of commissioners he is set to work with to 32.

The latest appointments were made public…Read more

Sokoto Flood Disaster: PDP Sympathises With Victims Of Goronyo Dam

The Sokoto State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed deep sympathy to the people affected by the recent flooding from the Goronyo Dam, which has had a devastating impact on lives and property, particularly in downstream communities.

The PDP called for the provision of emergency…Read more

Fubara Returns As Ibas’ Emergency Rule Ends

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara will be reinstated on Thursday, September 8, 2025, having completed the six months suspension slammed on him by President Bola Tinubu, who declared a state of emergency and appointed Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas as sole administrator in March.

Tinubu’s intervention in the disagreement…Read more

APC Congratulates Aiyedatiwa, Deputy On S’Court Verdict

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his Deputy, Hon Olayide Adelami, on the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed their November 16 governorship election.

The party, in a statement issued by its…Read more

Badaru Joins Global Leaders At 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, is currently attending the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum in China.

The forum, themed “Upholding International…Read more

Tinubu Ends Rivers Emergency Rule, Calls For Political Harmony

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially announced the cessation of the state of emergency in Rivers State, six months after it was declared to address what he described as a “total paralysis of governance” in the oil-rich state.

In a nationwide broadcast on Wednesday…Read more

NPF Announces Burial Arrangement For Ex-IGP Arase

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday released the burial arrangements for former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Solomon Ehigiator Arase, who died on August 31, 2025, at the age of 69.

New Telegraph recalls that Arase…Read more

Rivers Elders Calls For Peace, Unity As Fubara Assumes Office

Following the end of the emergency rule declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, the state’s elders have pleaded with Siminalayi Fubara and the State House of Assembly to cooperate with each other as they resume office.

This was as they also appealed to all…Read more

Trump, Melania In Windsor Castle, Begin Historic UK Visit

The United States (US) President, Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday arrived at Windsor Castle as they kick off their first full day of a historic second state visit to Britain.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla … Read more

Tinubu Felicitates Ex-IGP, Adamu On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu Walin Lafiya, on his birthday.

The President praised the former police…Read more

2027: Jonathan’s Potential Candidacy Rattling Tinubu’s Camp – Udenta, Tsado

A political strategist and founding National Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Professor Udenta Udenta, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s camp is panicking over a potential candidacy of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2027 election.

Speaking on Arise News, Udenta…Read more