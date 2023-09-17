Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 17

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Senators Plot Akpabio’s Impeachment In Saudi Arabia

There are strong indications that some aggrieved Senators of the 10th National Assembly are plotting to impeach the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

SATURDAY TELEGRAPH gathered that the impeachment plot, which is supposed to be executed as soon as the lawmakers return from recess on September 26, 2023…Read more

Impeachment Rumour Against Akpabio, A Ruse – Senate

The Senate, on Saturday, described as a ruse, the rumour making the rounds in some media that some Senators were planning to impeach the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

A press statement issued by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu…Read more

Why Obasanjo Must Apologize To Obas – YCW

The Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW) has called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo to apologise to the councils of Obas in Oyo State following his remark on Friday at the project launched in Iseyin, Oyo State.

New Telegraph reports that Obasanjo had ordered traditional rulers in the state…Read more

Do Not Drag Tinubu, Wike Into Nasarawa Politics, PDP Tells Gov Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has been warned by the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) not to involve President Bola Tinubu and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Nyesom Wike in state politics.

The State Chairman of the party, Chief Francis Orogu gave the warning in a statement made available to journalists in Lafia on Saturday…Read more

Senate Is Stable, Harmonious – Akpabio’s Media Adviser

The Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the President of the Senate, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, on Saturday, said that the 10th Senate under the leadership of Godswill Akpabio, was stable, harmonious, and working for a greater and better Nigeria.

Eyiboh made this assertion in a statement he forwarded to journalists in Abuja, where he reacted to the alleged plot by some disgruntled Senators…Read more

Obi, Atiku Donated Outcome Of 2023 Elections Even Before Voting – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has said that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and that of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, failed to win the presidential election because they donated the outcome, even before the voting.

He noted that the ballot tally accurately reflected what happens when a political party splits…Read more

NNPCL, Indorama Sign MoU On Gas Supply

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Saturday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited on gas supply.

NNPCL disclosed this via its verified Trade and X handle (formerly Twitter)…Read more

NCC Achieve 50% Broadband Network Target In 2023

The Nigeria Telecommunications Commission (NCC) on Saturday said it has recorded telecommunications investments jack-up from $388 million to $758 billion in 2015, this is even as they target 75 per cent of mobile network broadband Operations, by 2025.

Speaking in Kano State, the NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Umar Garba Dambatta…Read more

Mohbad’s Death: We’re Waiting To Hear From Bella Shmurda – Police

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi has said they are waiting for Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, a close friend of late rapper, Mohbad, to provide information to aid their investigation.

New Telegraph recalls that fast-rising singer, rapper, and songwriter, Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12…Read more

Mohbad’s Death: Nigerians Sign Petition To ‘Ban Marlian Music’

Following the death of Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Nigerians have signed a petition to ban Marlian Music which has gotten over 50,000 signatures.

The petition was launched on change.org following his death barely a year after his controversial slip from the Naira Marley-owned record label…Read more

Heavy Downpour: LASG Postpones Planned Repair On Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Government has said that the planned repair works on failing sections of the Third Mainland Bridge can no longer be done, saying another date will be announced by the Ministry of Transportation.

This was disclosed in a statement released on its official social media handle on Saturday…Read more

Flood: NEMA Warns Residents Around Flash Points (VIDEO)

An early-hour downpour on Saturday has wreaked havoc in some flood-prone locations across the Lagos metropolis.

Mostly vulnerable children and females have been evacuated from identified flooding flash points and locations while adults…Read more

I’ll Support APC If Mohbad Gets Justice – Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has revealed what she would do to the All Progressives Congress (APC) if justice is served for the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

The movie star has tasked the ruling APC with the fight for justice for the untimely demise of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Adedimeji Aloba…Read more

Visa Ban On Nigerians Not Lifted – UAE Official

Contrary to the Federal Government claims, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday said it has lifted its visa ban on Nigerian travellers.

The UAE official was quoted by CNN saying the visa ban on Nigerians is still in effect so far…Read more

COWA Provides Financial Aid To Families Of Deceased Customs Officers

The Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA) has pledged its commitment to helping the families of officers who passed away while serving.

The group also disclosed its intentions to provide 1,200 wives of customs officials…Read more

NBS: Kogi, Lagos, Rivers Most Expensive States To Reside

Following the reports of the Consumer Price Index statistics issued by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday, Lagos, Rivers, and Kogi are the most expensive states to live in Nigeria.

According to the reports, Kogi had the highest annualised rate of all-items inflation at 31.50 per cent…Read more

NASS Election: I Didn’t Disenfranchise Abiriba Community – Kalu

Senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that he has no hand in the alleged disenfranchisement of the people of Abiriba in the Ohafia Local Government area in the February 25 National Assembly elections.

This is even as he said that the allegation that he accused Agboji and Ameke communities in Abiriba…Read more