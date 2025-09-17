Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 17

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, September 17th, 2025.

Petrol Tanker Claims Two Lives In Ilorin-Jebba Expressway

Kwara State Fire Service on Tuesday disclosed that a petrol tanker accident which occurred at Pasa village on the Ilorin-Jebba expressway has claimed the lives of two people.

In a statement issued by the agency's

Ladoja’s Reign To Usher Peace, Prosperity, Says Aregbesola

A former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has expressed confidence that the reign of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, will bring peace and prosperity to Ibadan.

Aregbesola, who also served as Minister of Interior

Kebbi Gov Swears In New Solid Minerals Commissioner

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has sworn in Garba Hassan Warrah as the new Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development and Mining and inaugurated the Kebbi State Mining Development Agency, with Abdullahi Buhari Warrah appointed as its Managing Director.

Alhaji Garba Hassan Warrah replaces

Kwara Gov Presents Buses To School For Special Needs, Queen’s School

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Tuesday donated new 32-seater Toyota Coaster buses to the School for Special Needs, Ilorin, the only public secondary school in the state dedicated to children with special education needs and the Queen’s School, Ilorin, the state’s flagship girls-only school.

The surprise gesture, anchored on earlier

Tinubu Ends Vacation, Returns To Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja to resume official duties after concluding his work vacation ahead of schedule.

The President arrived at 6:50 pm on Tuesday

Kalu At IPU, Reinforces Multilateralism, African Trade

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has joined the 55th Session of the Steering Committee of the Parliamentary Conference on the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Kalu, who is a member of the WTO Steering

Subregional Collaboration Key To Tackling Hunger – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for stronger collaboration among subregional bodies to end hunger through strategic agricultural investments.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday at the United Nations

UPDATE: Fire Engulfs Bank Towers In Marina

The Marina Area of Lagos Island was thrown into a frenzy on Tuesday as Afriland towers, which houses a branch of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) and other corporations, were gutted by fire.

Numerous people were seen at the foot

FG Urges JICA To Woo Japanese Investors To Nigeria

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has urged the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to attract more Japanese investors to Nigeria.

Bagudu made the appeal during a courtesy visit

Tinubu’s Tax Reforms Most Audacious In Nigeria’s History – Dogara

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tax reforms as the most audacious overhaul of Nigeria’s fiscal framework in decades.

Dogara made the remarks on Tuesday

BREAKING: Many Feared Trapped As Fire Engulfs Bank Towers In Marina

Fire has reportedly engulfed the popular bank towers in Marina, Lagos State, Nigeria, New Telegraph reports.

This news platform gathered that many

Plateau Has Been Under Siege For Three Decades – Gov Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has declared that the state has been “under siege” for nearly three decades, stressing that the insecurity ravaging the area goes beyond farmer-herder clashes.

Speaking at the New Government House

CRV: INEC Decries Low Turnout In Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday decried the low turnout of fresh registrations in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in Enugu State.

The Head of Department, Voter Education

Gov Idris Slams Malami’s Allegations As Terrorism, Not Politics

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has called for the arrest and prosecution of former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over allegations linking him to the importation of mercenaries into the state.

Governor Idris described Malami's

Ojodu: Odumbaku Upgrades Health Centres, Begins Road, Drainage Projects

The Executive Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Olusegun Odumbaku, has embarked on a series of infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving healthcare delivery and easing transportation within the council.

According to a statement from his