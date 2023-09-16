Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 16

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, September 16, 2023.

JUST-IN: Tinubu Jets To New York For 78th UNGA Sunday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Sunday depart Nigeria for New York, United States (US) to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday night by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more

Shake Up At CBN Expected – Experts

The Economists and Finance Experts have described the appointment of Dr Olayemi Micheal Cardoso as substantive Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor and four new Deputy Governors as not a shocker.

They described it as a development well expected. In one fell swoop…Read more

BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints New CBN Governor, 4 Deputies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday appointed Dr Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

President Tinubu approved the nomination of Dr Cardoso to serve as the new CBN boss…Read more

Lagos, Delta Record Nigeria’s Largest External Debt – NBS

Lagos State has been said to have recorded the highest domestic debt in Q2 2023 with N996.44 billion, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS who made this known in its Foreign Debt report for Q2 2023 released on Friday…Read more

NNPC Now Owns 900 Fuel Stations Across Nigeria – Kyari

The group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Engr. Mele Kyari on Friday disclosed that NNPC Retails Ltd has over 900 fuel stations spread across the country.

He said the company also controls about 30 per cent of the market in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry…Read more

FCTA Mulls Linking Nasarawa With Metro Rail Line

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has disclosed its intentions to open discussion with the Nasarawa State government on the possibility of metro rail line linkage.

This development was said to have been necessitated by the need to provide a better transportation system for Abuja’s…Read more

NLC Holds Police Responsible For Loss Of Lives, Damages At NURTW Secretariat

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has held the state and police responsible for the loss of lives, injuries, and damages at the National Secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

NLC in a statement signed by its Acting President, Comrade Kabiru Minjibir on Friday in Abuja…Read more

Tinubu Sets Up Committee To End Farmers-Herders Crisis

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday set up a presidential committee to reform the livestock industry in a bid to proffer solutions to the recurring clashes between the farmers and herders.

President Tinubu set up the committee after receiving a report from the National Conference…Read more

BREAKING: Inflation Soars By 25.80 In August

Nigeria’s inflationary pressure continued upward movement in the month of August peaking at 25.80 per cent higher than the 24.08 per cent in July figure.

NBS’ latest inflation figure showed an increase of 1.72% points…Read more

NBS: Cost-Push Effect Of Subsidy Removal Surges Transport Fare In July

The effect of fuel subsidy removal has tripled the cost of transportation in the major means of transportation in the country, causing commuters to pay higher for bus journeys ( city per drop ) increased by 3.96% from N1,285.41 in June to N1,336.29 in July 2023.

This was contained in the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) transport…Read more

Kogi Has Highest Number Of Missing Persons – Dino Melaye

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 Kogi State governorship election, Senator Dino Melaye has said the state holds the unenviable record of the highest number of missing persons in Nigeria.

Melaye who spoke in Abuja on Friday, at the unveiling of his policy document, decried the state of poverty…Read more

Sunday Dare Commends Tinubu On Appointment Of Adedeji As FIRS Chairman

The immediate past Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Hon. Zach Adedeji as the new Acting Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Dare stated that Adedeji represents a brilliant mind that is ably qualified to lead a prestigious institution such as the FIRS…Read more

Jonathan Calls For Citizens’ Participation On International Day Of Democracy

The Chairman of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and Nigeria’s former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has said that the participation of citizens in governance helps to build trust, ensure accountability, foster unity, and promote good governance.

He said that Democracy draws its strength from the people and flourishes…Read more

Mixed Reactions As Lagos Lawmakers Dump English For Yoruba

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the utilization of the Yoruba language during the Lagos State House of Assembly’s confirmation process for Commissioner-nominees submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

It would be recalled that after 17 out of the 39 names initially submitted by Sanwo-Olu…Read more

Bayelsa Govt To FG: Reflect Dividends Of Subsidy Removal On State Allocations

The Bayelsa State Government has asked the Federal Government to materially reflect the fuel subsidy removal on the State’s allocations from the federation accounts especially in the oil-producing states.

Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa during a transparency briefing for the months of June/July 2023…Read more