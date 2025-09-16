Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 16

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, September 16th, 2025.

Economy: You’re Out Of Touch With Unfolding Positive Dev’t, Presidency Tells Atiku

The Presidency has said that the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar must be out of touch with unfolding economic realities for him to have claimed that hunger was ravaging the country.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, while responding…Read more

Shettima: We Must Revive Nigeria’s Rail Services To Remain Africa’s Logistics Hub

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said the only way Nigeria could maintain its lead as the logistics hub of Africa was to revive and revitalise the nation’s railway services.

Accordingly, he called for strong networking, partnerships…Read more

Tinubu Ends Vacation, To Return On Tuesday

President Bola Tinubu has concluded his work vacation ahead of schedule and will return to Abuja on Tuesday to resume official duties.

This was disclosed in a press release issued…Read more

Ibadan Convention’ll Give Birth To Solid Party – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that its November national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, will give birth to a strong party.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba…Read more

Osun Still Leads As INEC Registers 5.0 Million New Voters

Osun State with a total of 552,045 or 12. 45 per cent, has maintained the lead in the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Osun State was followed by Lagos with 448.526 …Read more

Pervasive Hunger: Nigeria Should Avoid Napel Incident – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised alarm over the increasing spate of hunger in the country, warning that “most violent socio-political eruptions and revolutions all over the world had often been powered by pervasive hunger and unbearable material conditions – especially the paradox of squalor amidst plenty in our land.”

Atiku, in a statement by his media aide…Read more

N300bn Loan: Oyo APC Fingers Makinde’s Loyalists Over Alleged Plans To Victimise Shittu

As the Oyo State House of Assembly resumes plenary on Tuesday, for its legislative business after a six-week recess, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has raised the alarm over alleged plans by those described as loyalists of Governor Seyi Makinde to harass, attack and victimise the lawmaker representing Saki West State Constituency, Honourable Ibrahim Shittu.

Hon. Shittu, who is a member of the APC…Read more

Why Nigeria Electricity Generation Dropped In August – NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said the average electricity available to the national grid dropped to 5,514 megawatts in August 2025, down from 5,577 MW recorded in July.

According to its latest Fast Sheet released…Read more

2027: Power’ll Return To North After Tinubu’s 2nd-Term – Bago

The Governor of Niger State, Umar Bago, on Sunday declared that power will return to the northern region after President Bola Tinubu completes his second term in office.

Speaking during an interview on TVC’s Politics…Read more

Obi Celebrates Chimamanda Adichie, Describes Her As Literary Giant

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has joined the global community of letters and admirers across the world to celebrate renowned Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, on her birthday.

In a goodwill message issued on Saturday…Read more

JUST:IN: FCT Resident Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike

Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter on Monday, declared an indefinite strike, from Monday, September 15 over what they described as the authorities’ failure to address their demands.

This is contained in a press statement…Read more

Early Campaigns: Falana Calls On INEC To Charge Violators To Court

Following the early campaigns by political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections, a human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enforce stricter regulations.

Describing the early campaign as abnormal…Read more

Ibas Defends Six-Month Tenure As Rivers Sole Administrator

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retd), has defended his six-month tenure, stating that he fulfilled President Bola Tinubu’s mandate and stabilised the oil-rich state.

Ibas made this remark a few days before…Read more

2027: How PDP Seeks To Address Party Loyalty – Ajibade

The National Legal Adviser of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Kamaldeen Ajibade, on Monday warned that the greatest threat to the party comes from the members who openly identify with the PDP but secretly align with other political platforms.

Abijade made this known while fielding…Read more